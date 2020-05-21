Little fires everywhere. Those that we are leaving day by day throughout our lives, in our relationships with the other characters in our lives. Everything burns if you apply the right spark. The fire that is sometimes its own, often inopportune and occasionally devastating. Those grains of sand that sometimes become mountains, sometimes are blown away by the wind. The things that happen, that could happen or that will never happen. Who knows.

For simplicity and to the point: For practical purposes ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ could be Hulu’s ‘Big Little Lies’, where we have a fire instead of a murder. Reese Witherspoon, again acting as a manipulative dick, seeing how her house is burning with flames. Thus begins ‘Little Fires Everywhere’. How? Why Who …? It is not necessary to have done the military to intuit that it is a metaphor of that “American beauty” so ideal of death.

And that the answer in practice ends up being the least of it, like what ended up being ‘Big Little Lies’ after a second season with so little fire in the eye: It is not so much the destination as the path traveled. A path that reminds us of that “life finds its way” from ‘Parque jursico’. And of course it refers us to its title, ‘Little fires everywhere’. By “you reap what you sow” contextualized in a more melodramatic way.

In a more novel way. More moralistic. More interestingly manipulative, in a truly luxurious soap opera, dressed from head to toe in the best clothes on American television. ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ could be Hulu’s ‘Big Little Lies’ under that same appearance of a great series that it is, above all, because it is convinced that it is because it should be. From being an alternative for select palates of a soap opera to ‘This is Us’.

The same eagerness of the character of Reese Witherspoon to seem, rather than to be the exemplary citizen that in any case, still seems to be from beginning to end. And to much honor. ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ is consistent, intense, highly entertaining and addictive. Also, as it should be, a bare-chested melodrama that tends towards excess and over-explanation, as well orchestrated, executed and acted as generally unsubtle.

Yes, it is possible that ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ may be somewhat less than it appears to be. As if that mattered. As if that were relevant when seeming is practically the same as being. Everything is in the force of the image that he projects, so imposing and emotional that everything else becomes as relative as it is irrelevant. How irrelevant it is if we are ourselves, or only seem so when we allow ourselves to be carried away by emotions.

That is after all, the fire that burns most intensely.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex