Amazon has released the international trailer (subtitled to) Spanish ‘Little Fires Everywhere’, the critically acclaimed miniseries produced and starring Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’) and Kerry Washington (‘Scandal’) to be available exclusively on Prime Video starting May 22 (currently only in original version with captions in Spanish).

Based on the best seller of Celeste Ng of 2017 that we know in Spain under the title of ‘Little fires everywhere’The series follows the intertwined destinies of a perfect family, the Richardsons, and an enigmatic mother and daughter who change their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the fierce force of motherhood, and the danger of believing that following the rules can prevent disaster.

In addition to Reese Witherspoon (as Elena Richardson) and Kerry Washington (as Mia Warren), the main cast also includes Joshua Jackson (as Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (as Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (as Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (as Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (as Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (as Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (as Pearl Warren) or Lu Huang (as Bebe Chow), among others.

The series is a production of Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, companies owned by Witherspoon and Washington, respectively, in association with ABC Signature Studios (a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios). Distributed in the United States by Hulu, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ It is distributed worldwide by the Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International division.

Liz Tigelaar (‘An Unexpected Life’, ‘Casual’) is the creator, showrunner and main screenwriter of this miniseries consisting of a total of eight episodes, one hour long each, which have directed between Lynn Shelton (4 episodes ), Nzingha Stewart (2 episodes) and Michael Weaver (2 other episodes).

Tigelaar in turn acts as executive producer with Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, Lynn Shelton, the novelist Celeste Ng and the aforementioned Witherspoon and Washington.

‘Little Fires Everywhere’ It will be available on Prime Video worldwide, with the exception of the United States, India, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and China. The series is one of Amazon’s premiere releases this May along with the first seasons of ‘Upload’ -whose criticism you can read here-, ‘The Last Narc’ and ‘Pataal Lok’, the complete series of ‘Battlestar Galactica’, or season 2 of ‘Homecoming’, also brand new (for the moment only) in VOSE the same day May 22.

