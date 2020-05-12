It was expected for 2019, but it has been now when Poco has been encouraged with the launch of the Poco F2. In these years, things have changed a lot, and the first is that it is no longer called Pocophone. The second is that we do not have a “normal” version, but this is Pro. Having said that, we will see all the details of the new Poco F2 Pro that reminds us a lot of the Redmi K30 Pro.

When the Pocophone F1 launched in the summer of 2018, Xiaomi debuted that mid-premium range with knockdown prices and the latest Qualcomm processors. The market has changed a lot in recent months and we already have many devices that, following in the wake of the Chinese company, launch their devices with very powerful processors and a very interesting quality / price ratio. Selling over 1.64 million units, the strategy worked.

In 2019, the launch of the Redmi K20 made us think that the westernized version would be renamed “Pocophone F2”. However, Xiaomi brought them to the market as Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro -here the analysis of the Mi 9T and here that of the Mi 9T Pro-. With the Redmi K30 Pro, they are not going to repeat the play and, now, yes, reaches our territory in the form of the expected Poco F2 Pro.

Little F2 Pro

screen

AMOLED 6.67 inch

2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution

1,200 nits

180 Hz sampling

92.7% screen / body

Processor

Snapdragon 865

RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X / 8 GB LPDDR5

Rear cameras

Main – 64 Mpx f / 1.89 Sony IMX686 with OIS

Wide angle – 13 Mpx f / 2.2. 123 degrees

Macro + Telephoto – 2 and 5 Mpx with 4-axis OIS

Frontal camera

20 Mpx 120 fps slo-mo

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

Operating system

Android 10 + MIUI 11

Drums

4700mah

Quick charge 33 W

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

Minijack

NFC

No notch … no hole in the screen: the pop-up modules return

And it is that, the three companies are sister cousins, so “passes” are passed depending on how well or badly managers think that each of the names can work in each territory. The Poco F2 Pro is, as we say, the westernized version of the Redmi K30 Pro, and it is good news.

For starters, we have a design that reminds us of those Mi 9T, since we don’t see neither notch nor hole on screen. When the market had put aside cameras in deployable modules, Xiaomi returns to remind us that they are there.

With this, a thin frame screen occupying 87.2% of the front is achieved. This screen, SuperAMOLED, by the way, it has a FullHD + resolution, which translates into 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a density of 395 pixels per inch.

We are facing a 6.67 “panel with the capacity to play HDR10 + content and, considering that there are no elements -the front camera- that “bother”, it is a very interesting terminal to view content. The maximum brightness is 1,200 nits and the panel occupies 92.7% of the front.

What if, has Widevine L1 that certifies that we can see Prime Video or Netflix content in the best quality. It is something that companies do not usually certify, but here it is important because the Pocophone F1 did not allow watching Netflix HD videos at launch (no, not 720p either).

If we go to the back, there is not much to tell: glass finish and a circular camera module in the upper central part in which the four cameras are arranged in an “X”.

Top processor in 2020, good amount of RAM and a battery that promises not to leave us stranded

Inside is where the Poco F2 Pro has to tell us more, since bring the Snapdragon 865 as SoC. It is the most powerful Qualcomm processor at the moment and we have already seen it in action in top of the range such as the Mi 10 Pro -here the analysis- or the OnePlus 8 Pro -analysis-.

It is a processor that can cope with any game or heavy application and, of course, is made to last a few generations at a very good level.

It is accompanied by configurations of 6 or 8 GB of RAM and the storage, of 128 GB or 256 GB, is UFS 3.0. This ensures rapid data transfer internally, speeding up terminal processes.

The battery is 4,700 mAh with 33 W fast charge that promises 100% charge in 63 minutes. It’s not the fastest load in its segment, but it definitely lives up to it. To control the heat, Poco has introduced 10 temperature sensors along the terminal to cool it using an impressive size steam chamber.

Controlling the processes, we have the software, and the Poco F2 Pro arrives with the latest version of the Google system: Android 10 with Poco Launcher 2.0 customization layer based on MIUI, although with some new features, such as an app search bar at the bottom of the drawer or grouping apps automatically.

Little does he know that the Pocophone launcher was very popular And therefore, it has also launched the launcher 2.0 in the Play Store.

Four main cameras with 64 megapixel main

One of the weak points of the Pocophone F1 was the camera. It was not up to the rest of the elements of the terminal, and that is something that changes this time. We have a 64 megapixel main sensor with f1.89 aperture. It is signed by Sony (it is the IMX 686) and has optical stabilization.

The other three are a 13-megapixel wide-angle, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with four-axis stabilization that allows close “macro” focus, and a depth sensor of just 2 megapixels.

On the front we find a sensor that, as we have said, is in a pop-up module and has 20 megapixels. Something curious is that it allows us to record selfies only-mo at 120 fps.

