Little dog gets the scare of his life when he falls into a pool

Archimedes, aka Archie, is a corgi Permbroke Welsh, three months, with presence on TikTok, where it has an audience of 115,000 followers.

On the social network, its owner and sports presenter, Cassie Soto, 26, is in charge of sharing her day to day in small video clips.

One of the last, and the most popular with 26.5 million of reproductions is the video that collects the Archie’s first accidental fall.

The accident took place at the home of the parents of Esdras, Cassie’s boyfriend, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, while Archie was playing around the pool with other dogs.

At one point, the puppy slips and falls into the water.

Fortunately, Cassie and Ezra are banned from Archie approach the pool without a supervisor, and, thanks to that, the young man was able to get him out quickly.

Archie was probably terrified at the time because he was only three months old, and it was his first time in the pool, “Cassie told Caters.

