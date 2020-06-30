Little Caesars has delivered a pizza with a pepperoni swastika, at a very delicate time when racism and discrimination are discussed.

Racism is a widely discussed topic in consumption.

Little Caesars is one of the key brands in retail, where consumption has been increasingly determined.

A strong discussion about attention to racism has been unleashed in the market, at a time when the consumer is denouncing unfortunate events such as the murder against the African American. George Floyd in the hands of a police officer, a fact that evidenced the siege of which this community is a victim.

As expected, brands have taken a position in the midst of this phenomenon, however, some brands are in the midst of controversy, due to the results of the actions they have implemented in the market.

In this way, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the crisis that brands face due to a poorly implemented action.

Little Caesars pizza with a swastika

A couple of consumers ordered a pizza at a Little Caesars in Ohio in the United States and the surprise they got was that when they opened the box they found a swastika made with pepperonis.

The incident was reported by WJW-TV and narrates that Jason Laska He had gone for a pizza last Saturday night at a brand branch in Brook Park.

Laska referred to the media that his wife was the first to realize the unfortunate detail, when she asked him if he had ordered the pizza, a fact that left him surprised, realizing the fact.

After the surprise they contacted the establishment, only that it was already closed. The next day, the manager assured them that there had been a joke among the employees of the place and that it was not their intention that the pizza be sold.

The testimony of the woman who discovered the pepperoni swastika was that as a family they promoted diversity in the country, loved it, and that their only desire was to see hatred stop.

Statements by Little Caesars that were released in a statement from the brand, warn that the pizza chain fired the pair of employees involved in the incident, ensuring that they had « zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately fired (…) We are deeply disappointed that this has happened, as this conduct is completely against our values. ”

