“Little by little I am the Carlos capable of doing this on Sundays”

Carlos Sainz leaves the Red Bull Ring with two good results, a 6th starting 12th on the grid at the Styrian GP and a 5th starting 10th this Sunday at the Austrian GP and that allow him to add 60 points in the table and only two of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, sixth overall.

“It has been a struggling race, a lot more suffered at the beginning than I expected. I had no grip at the start compared to the rest, but I stayed calm and took the first stint a lot. That gave me the opportunity to put the stocking last and go all out. In the second half of the race I had fun when in the first half I thought that we were not doing much, “he said in the television yard to the DAZN F1 microphones.

“Although it was used rubber, I found a very good rhythm and went after Charles, Daniel and Checo. I was able to pass them and it was fun to see the pace and strategy improve from race to race. Little by little I am the Carlos who is capable of doing this on Sundays “

“On lap 48 he told me ‘let’s see if a safety car comes out. But then with the medium tire, although it was used, fortunately I had a good pace and I was able to go for Charles (Leclerc) and for ‘Checo’ (Pérez). In the end, it was fun, because our pace improves from race to race ”.

“I would have liked not to have suffered so much at the start; but we kept calm and they have already gone two races in a row getting the most out of the car ”, declared Carlos