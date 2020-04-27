After being the epicenter of the new coronavirus, China is now experiencing a more peaceful phase in caring for the disease, something that is already reflected even in football. Guanghzou Evergrande striker Ricardo Goulart told the state how much easier the situation of facing the pandemic in the Asian country. Even his own team has returned to training and is already waiting for a decision on the start of the championship.

In an exclusive interview, the player said he was fully recovered from the right knee injury suffered by Palmeiras last year and commented on the expectation of defending the Asian team. Now a naturalized Chinese, Ricardo Goulart must adopt a new name, like the Brazilian Elkeson, who is now called Ai Kesen. As China does not accept dual nationality, he will now have to enter Brazil on a foreign visa and no longer as a local citizen.

Ricardo Goulart is back in China to defend Guangzhou Evergrande

Photo: Disclosure / Guangzhou Evergrande / Estadão

How is life in China today?

I just arrived here. And when I arrived I was already quarantined in a hotel for 14 days, so I’m still getting used to life here again, seeing things as they are. I can’t say that life has returned to normal here. Nowhere in the world has it returned … But I think it is slowly returning.

Like many foreigners, you had to do a hotel quarantine for a few days. How was your routine?

It was difficult to spend 14 days alone, in a hotel room. It’s not easy. I trained a lot, I did my exercise routine that I was already doing in Brazil, only in a smaller space. I saw a lot of series and films too, that’s what I had to do.

Has the team returned to training with something different at work, such as small groups and individual activities?

No, no. Everything normal. We are training normally, the whole group that could be here. Only the Chinese for now. Some foreigners have not yet returned.

Now that you are naturalized Chinese, will you have a new name?

So far, nothing has happened to me (laughs). I follow like Ricardo.

How much has the possibility of playing for the Chinese team contributed to your becoming a citizen of the country?

Enough, right? I always wanted to play for the national team, to have the chance to compete in important championships, maybe even a World Cup. And China proposed to me to fulfill this dream of playing for the national team. So I’m really looking forward. All this of the pandemic was delayed a little, but I’m sure it will happen soon.

Since you have now become Chinese, how much does this interfere for you when you come to Brazil and the routine in our country?

The lawyers who solved this bureaucratic issue a lot. I left it in the hands of my businessmen, of trusted people. I don’t think that much changes when it comes to coming to Brazil, no. My life will be more in China, of course. But I think it changes little.

You had a complicated period of injury last year. How long did the whole process take for you to recover?

The recovery was not so long, no. What caught on was the issue of registration here at Guanghzou. I recovered already last year and could have played already if it were just for the physical issue, but then the team already had all the players registered for the competition, which was at its end. Then I waited to return with the whole group this year, and then all that happened with the coronavirus.

