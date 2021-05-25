Little by little: Campazzo sneaks into the top 6th men

Facundo Campazzo (1.81 meters and 30 years old) is immersed in the first playoffs of his career. He already has two games against the Portland Trail Blazers (one win and one loss). In both, he started and averaged 10 points and 5.5 assists in 31 minutes on the court. Higher numbers than those he showed in the regular season: 6.1 points and 3.6 passes to the basket in almost ten minutes less on the court (21.9).

Figures, those of the regular phase, that the Argentine achieved from the bench: he has only started in 19 of the 65 games played. The presence of Jamal Murray until his injury made the presence of Facu in the ideal quintet impossible. And that substitution has allowed the former Real Madrid player sneak among the possible ones for the award as Best Sixth Man of the season … although in a quite testimonial way.

Campazzo has obtained a point (a vote in the third option). Little? Yes, but a lot if we take into account that the Argentine is a 30-year-old rookie who faces his first season in the best basketball league in the world and that he does it in one of the greats of the West, the Denver Nuggets. A situation in which it is difficult to shine and even achieve some prominence.

Clarkson, winner

The trophy that Jordan Clarkson has won. The Utah Jazz player (18.5 points on average) reached 407 points (65 first votes). They are 135 more than the second on the list, Joe Ingles (272), his partner in the Salt Lake City franchise. Derrick Rose, the third, scored just 77 after being very important in the return of the New York Knicks to the playoffs.