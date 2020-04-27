Key and PROTOTYPE’s visual novels seem to have found an additional life on the Nintendo Switch. After the arrival of some of their best titles, such as CLANNAD or planetarian, Since April 23 we have available in the eShop another of his most recognized works: Little Busters! Converted Edition. In it we follow Riki Naoe, a girl who lost her parents as a child, which plunged her into a crisis. However, he was not alone, but had at his side Kyousuke Natsume, leader of the Little Busters, a group of young people with whom he strengthened and helped him feel better. But time passes and I am not a bunch of kids; now they have to worry about looking for a job or applying for college. They are still best friends, but they will no longer have the same time to spend in company.. In this melancholy attitude, thinking about what they will no longer be able to do to Kyousuke, a crazy idea occurs to him: to form a baseball team!

As you see, in Little Busters! Converted Edition the theme of friendship is the main focus of his narrative, and all its multiple endings revolve around that theme. But not everything will be enjoying the story of this fantastic visual novel, we can also play various minigames, such as serving food in the cafeteria, among others, which help to season the gameplay of the title with variety. The game has texts in English and Japanese, being possible to alternate between both when we want, as well as we can use the console’s touch screen in portable mode to pass the dialogues as if it were a book. What do you think about the arrival of Little Busters! Converted Edition to Nintendo Switch? Finally, know that you will need 4.1 GB of internal storage to download it, as well as pay the € 44.99 that the developer asks to buy it. We leave you with the trailer that shows the opening of the game. See you!

Little Busters Trailer! Coverted Edition for Nintendo Switch

See also

Source

Related