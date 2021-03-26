Little brother of a Mexican girl who died washed away by the Rio Grande is in intensive care



A migrant girl crosses the Rio Grande to reach El Paso, Texas.

Photo: Herika Martínez / AFP / Getty Images

The little brother of the 9-year-old girl who died on Saturday washed away by the Rio Grande when the family tried to cross the border from Mexico to the United States He is in critical condition and receives treatment at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

The consul of Mexico in Eagle Pass, Ismael Naveja Macías, told Noticieros Televisa that the minors were traveling with their mother Araceli Franco Cruz, 30 years old and of Guatemalan origin.

The minors have Mexican nationality.

The mother and her two children tried to cross the border with the dream of improving their lives.

However, when they crossed the Rio Grande, south of Eagles Pass, Texas, at the height of the “El Molcajete” colony, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, the current of the river submerged them and the girl was dragged by the water.

It is not clear who rescued the body of the minor if the Border Patrol or members of the Beta Group on the Mexican side.

However, those who helped her tried to revive her, but it was not possible.

The girl drowned.

Franco Cruz remains in San Antonio, watching over his son who remains in intensive care.

“When the mother tries to cross with her two children, the current takes away the girl of approximately nine years, the girl is found drowned, so now, the little boy who was also in critical condition, was transferred to San Antonio together with the mother, the child of approximately four years of age… The mother is of Guatemalan origin and the children of Mexican nationality, born in Mexico ”, indicated Ismael Naveja Macías, Mexican consul in Eagle Pass.

Other reports indicate that the minor is 3 years old.

The Border Patrol indicated in a press release Thursday that both the girl, the mother and the brother were found unconscious.

The administrative official highlighted the high number of reports of deaths such as that of the girl in the attempt to illegally cross the border to reach the United States.

“Making a numerary of the cases that we have to date, the number is high, there are approximately 23 cases that we have knowledge of deceased persons, 23 cases so far this year,” specified the administrative official.