One of every mom’s favorite moments is seeing her son dance at the Mother’s Day festival. They won’t let me lie. Seeing her offspring dance in disguise incoordinately after practicing choreography that some teacher invented for days, is all for them.

Not for nothing, all (or almost all) moms arrived in advance to school in order to grab the best place possible. From a day earlier they had been charging the VCR battery and making sure they had enough memory to record the festival from start to finish.

Unfortunately, this May 10 you will not see any school festival. This Mother’s Day was affected by the pandemic and will leave many of them wanting to see their children hit the classic songs that we all dance to them hard.

However, we believe that today more than ever, on this unusual Mother’s Day, It is the perfect time to remember the songs we all dance to for mom. In one of those and you can even surprise her by doing a dance once again to remember the good times.

Songs you danced to your mom at the school festival

“Cowboy Mouse” – Cri Cri

The classic of classics. We all once fanned “The Cowboy Mouse” at a Mother’s Day festival. Equipped with hats and a 150% improvised Old West style costume, we danced and sang so that Mom could enjoy her day in a big way. Watch the video below and remember when you were these children …

“Mambo No. 5” – Lou Bega

Lou Bega and his 99 megahit have accompanied every school festival since then. There is no child in Mexico and the world that has not given these rhythms in a special costume.

As always, boys on one side and girls on the other showing their best steps. The one who learned the choreography from start to finish and the one who did not study it by mistake was never missing.

“On My Uncle’s Farm” – Anonymous

When it came to dressing like an animal and singing a song to Mom, “On My Uncle’s Farm” had all the children well covered. Some had to be the cow, the hen or the chick, but all without exception, we danced this song at some point.

Do you remember his costume? Did you have to have the best one or the one made the day before because you forgot to tell your mom that you had to go in costume?

“Pajaritos a Volar” – Various artists

To continue with the animal classics, “Pajaritos a Volar” was a song that never failed. Around there, in first or second grade, we all put on our little bird costume and sang and danced the same choreography. Do you remember dancing this to your mothers?

“Madam, Madam” – Denise de Kalafe

Denise de Kalafe’s “Madam Madam” is perhaps not one that was danced, but it is definitely one that no one was saved from singing. Although at the mere hour we all forgot the lyrics because of our nerves, or because we simply didn’t practice it well, it has always been a classic for Mother’s Day.

