LOS ANGELES – Kumail Nanjiani was a little tired of the immigrant stories he saw on television and in the cinema. And he speaks knowingly: before being Dinesh in Silicon Valley, running for an Oscar with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, for the script for Sick of Love and becoming a Marvel superhero in The Eternals, which opens in February 2021, he went from Pakistan to the United States to attend college.

“My experience as an immigrant is obviously very different from that of other people. But there seems to be only one type of story with immigrants in films and series,” said the actor in an exclusive interview with state, referring to those of terrorism, crime, prejudice, poverty and abuse. “They have value and must be counted, but there are others as well.” Therefore, the two took the time to participate in the Little America project, from Apple TV +. The first season of the series, in eight episodes, is open even to non-subscribers to the Apple TV app, along with M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, For All Mankind, which explores an alternative story in which the Soviet Union first arrived in Lua, and the modern Dickinson, inspired by the life of the poet Emily Dickinson, among others.

Little America is perfect for watching in these times of social isolation. Without being superficial, the series brings episodes that leave the heart warm. “We always look for hope. We don’t want to talk about terrorists, nor just about racism – not that it doesn’t exist,” Lee Eisenberg, also the son of an immigrant, told the state. His father is an Israeli. “In essence, they are all universal stories, but about someone who comes from a different place and does not look like you. There is no indoctrination, but it is a political statement that there is a series with people who do not look the same, but they are obviously as human as you are, at a time when this is not always recognized. “

In addition to contacting Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Eisenberg enlisted the help of journalist Joshuah Bearman, author of the original report that inspired Ben Affleck’s Argo film. “Lee called me right after Trump took office. And asked me to collect stories,” said Bearman. In all, his team brought together more than one hundred, of diverse origins. “Some were told by members of our own team. We also did a search on social media, immigrant groups and small newspapers from cities with large communities, such as Little Cambodia or Little Mogadishu,” said Bearman. “And many came from Uber drivers, mostly immigrants.”

Some came out in Bearman’s Epic, others were published in a book, and eight made up the first season. “Real life is much more fascinating than anything you can invent,” said Emily V. Gordon. The producers made an effort to employ people from the country portrayed in each episode, both to write the script and to act and direct. “It took a little more work, but it is possible, and the payoff is huge,” said Gordon. Because of the ban on the entry of people from certain countries to the United States, according to a measure established by the current American president, the episode The Son, about a man persecuted in his country for being homosexual, was shot partially in Canada. One of the main actors, Adam Ali, was born in Libya and could not get a visa to work in the United States – he was also unable to attend the premiere in Los Angeles.

If some stories are more dramatic – though often with hope – others are more focused on comedy. In The Rock, an Iranian tries to eliminate a huge rock in his land. In The Cowboy, a Nigerian student in Oklahoma wants to be an American cowboy like those in the movies his father loved. Some speak of triumphs, of people who “made America” ​​in a way, like The Jaguar, about a poor girl who becomes a sensation in squash. But not always – not least because, as Nanjiani says, such an American dream is not possible for many people. “It depends on access and privilege. So in a way it is an illusion, at least today. It is not impossible, but almost,” he said. For Emily V. Gordon, the American dream took on a simpler definition: trying to be better every day. “In that sense, I think it’s achievable. In every episode, the characters are trying to achieve some goal. They don’t always succeed, but they try. Now, the American dream of the white fenced-in house is a fantasy. We don’t want anyone to feel bad of not conquering something that has always been a fantasy. ” The second season is already on order and may include an episode about a Brazilian, according to Eisenberg.

