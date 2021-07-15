Litmus test for Hamilton at Silverstone

07/15/2021

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are forced to react this weekend at the British Grand Prix after succumbing to Max verstappen and Red Bull in Austria. The Silverstone circuit, the cradle of Formula 1, is also the home circuit for many teams, which have their headquarters a few kilometers away. But above that, it is Hamilton ‘territory’. The English seven-time champion has climbed to the top of the podium in his country in six of the last seven editions. Only Vettel took him off his goal in 2018, although Verstappen he won last year in the doublet of the British circuit, the so-called 70th anniversary GP. Lewis is aware that a new blow of Max, who leads the World Cup with a 32-point advantage, would greatly complicate their aspirations for the eighth crown.

To try to reverse the inertia of Red Bull, which has won the last five races (a win for Sergio perez and four for Verstappen), Hamilton It features two novelties, the new format for Saturday’s sprint race and the aerodynamic improvements introduced by Mercedes engineers for the 10th round of the 2021 calendar.

Historic premiere

Silverstone; A track of 5,891 meters and 18 curves, it hosted 71 years ago the first race in the history of F1 and this Saturday will be a direct witness to the last great innovation in the premier class: qualifying through a sprint race, 17 laps (100 km), which will be the one that on Saturday orders the starting grid for Sunday’s race, scheduled for 52 laps (306.3 km).

The new competition format, which will be repeated another two times this year – surely at Monza and quite possibly in Sao Paulo – aims to increase excitement and interest throughout the grand prix weekend. But it also poses a risk to drivers and teams, especially those who are playing the World Cup.

Whoever gambles on it can gain positions on Sunday’s grid, but a mistake or an accident can send him to the last places at the start or jeopardize his career if he damages a spare part.

Max, a perfect ‘machine’

Max verstappen He achieved his fifth victory of the year, the third in a row, in Austria two Sundays ago, in addition to completing his exhibition with a ‘Grand Slam, starting from the’ pole ‘, with a fast lap in the race and leading from start to finish to score the victory . A feat that only 25 pilots in history have achieved.

The Dutchman arrives in Great Britain at the head of the championship, with 182 points, 32 more than Hamilton, while Sergio Pérez March third (31) and Red Bull rules in the Constructors’ World Cup, after seven years of undisputed dominance by Mercedes, with 44 points ahead of Brackley’s (286-242).

“Sure we were ahead in Austria and our car was very good there, but in France we only won with a few laps to go, so the championship is very tight and maybe closer to what the points show at the moment. “, he considers Verstappen, prudent. “Some difficult tracks are coming where Mercedes can have the advantage over us, but we have a great team and we are doing everything we can to try to stay ahead. “

Last year Hamilton signed his seventh win at Silverstone, winning even with a flat tire ahead of Verstappen. The Dutchman did not give up and a week later, at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, held on the same stage, he struck back at his rival, scoring victory. But then the duel was much more lopsided in favor of the Mercedes driver, who is suffering much more this year against the talented Red Bull leader.

Alonso and Sainz, to continue progressing

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), twice winner at the legendary Silverstone (in 2006, with Renault and in 2011, with Ferrari) faces the event this weekend motivated by the novelty of the sprint race, – “I always like to try new things” -, He says. The Asturian maintains a positive streak that has taken him to the top ten in recent races: eighth in France, Alonso completed Austria’s double with a ninth and tenth place.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who left Paul Ricard without points, signed a sixth and a fifth place at the Red Bull Ring, where he made the most of his chances at the wheel of the SF21 to leave Austria in seventh place in the championship, with 60 points, only two less than his partner Charles Leclerc.

