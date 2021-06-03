Lithuania installs futuristic portals to connect people from different cities

Science fiction fans are well aware of the concept of portals connecting different locations or dimensions. And now they can experience something very similar thanks to this action of a Lithuanian foundation.

The cities of Vilnius, in Lithuania and Lublin, in Poland, are now closer than ever thanks to some curious devices that connect both locations 24 hours in real time.

Behind this interesting action you will find the Benediktas Gylys foundation, a Lithuanian organization founded in 2013 with the aim of promoting science, creativity and tolerance.

What they have done is to install giant devices, round in shape and similar to a mirror, that reminiscent of the doors used in the Stargate franchise to travel between planets. Thus, Vilnius pedestrians can observe in real time what is happening on the streets of Lublin and vice versa.

Unfortunately, current technology is far from allowing teleportation and these “portals” are not suitable for physically traveling between the two cities: they basically consist of a screen with a camera connected to the Internet shows the images of the other city in real time, decorated with LED lights to give it a futuristic look.

According to their creators, these portals have been conceived as an antidote against social polarization and constitute a bridge to unity and an invitation to overcome prejudices and disagreements from the past. The foundation intends to install two new portals in London and Reykjavik and who knows if in the future this initiative will be extended to other cities. It is a very symbolic action that conveys the need to, in Gylys’s own words, “transcend the sense of separation and become the pioneers of a united planet.”

Via Benediktas Gylys Foundation

You may also like: