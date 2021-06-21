‘lithium war’ continues over battery mine

06/21/2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

A real ‘war’ has been unleashed in Extremadura around a project to open a lithium mine for the manufacture of electric batteries in the pasture of Las Navas, in Cañaveral (Cáceres). Proponents support Lithium Ibérica’s plan, considering that it will involve activity and employment. The detractors predict serious risks to the health of the neighbors, a huge environmental impact and the “destruction & rdquor; of sustainable development in Cáceres. The ‘No to the Cañaveral mine’ platform has so far collected 30,800 signatures against the project. And keep adding.

The company estimates that it will invest 318 million euros in Las Navas and that it will extract 35,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year, of which 2.3 tons of lithium will come out. Has promised to create 400 jobs, between the extractive project and the associated transformation plant that will also be built on the mine site.

Lithium Iberia also foresees the opening of a cathode factory for batteries in the province of Cáceres and another for cells in Badajoz, with which it estimates that the total investment would approach 1,000 million euros. The electric car industry will be one of the main recipients of these elements.

The company already has previous studies and surveys in Las Navas and began a new administrative phase in January by requesting a transfer to the mine exploitation concession. Its objective is to obtain the approval of the Junta de Extremadura at the end of this year. The company foresees two years of work preparation and 19 years of exploitation, six of them in the open and the remaining 13 underground.

Monfragüe businessmen, against the mining project

The Monfragüe Businessmen Association (ENDEMO) have been the last to speak out about the project: they have shown their outright rejection of the mine, and even the two research permits, already granted by the Extremadura Board and which affect the terms municipalities of Cañaveral, Pedroso de Acim, Portezuelo, Pedroso de Acim, Torrejoncillo, Casas de Millán, Portezuelo and Holguera.

ENDEMO maintains that the Lithium Ibérica project is not compatible with its objective of promoting “ecotourism, green economy and sustainable development of the Monfragüe Biosphere Reserve and its area of ​​influence, as a means to achieve a more just social situation for its inhabitants & rdquor ;.

“It is a destructive project together with the Monfragüe Biosphere Reserve, which would generate a multitude of irreparable damage in the area, as we are aware that it has happened in other places with similar projects & rdquor ;, highlights the collective.

In ENDEMO’s opinion, the mining project affects “negatively, especially, the business tourism fabric of the area. And it generates a “negative impact & rdquor; on the Vía de la Plata, which runs through the area, and which is “a tourist claim that supports various businesses, since the mining area is projected alongside said historic road, thus affecting the economy associated with it & rdquor; .

“The project seriously affects the water reserves from which the municipalities of the area are supplied, as well as the businesses associated with them, both tourism and other sectors. In addition, this could lead to the depopulation of the municipalities and the rural exodus from the area & rdquor ;, warn the businessmen.

They believe that “Pollutant dust clouds in suspension & rdquor; generated could affect the quality seal ‘Starlight Tourist Destination’ (which recognizes the quality of the night sky for astrotourism) of the Monfragüe Biosphere Reserve, thus affecting the tourist offer and businesses associated with astronomical observation.

“We encourage the rest of the associations related to nature tourism, ecotourism or sustainable development, as well as other business groups affected, to speak out in favor of the conservation of the green potentials of the Monfragüe Biosphere Reserve affected by this project and the creation of a truly sustainable economic model in the region & rdquor ;, concludes the association.

Municipal support for the Lithium Ibérica plan

“We want work and lithium is necessary & rdquor ;, the mayor of Cañaveral, Jacinto Sánchez, recently pointed out when referring to the mining project. He also stressed that the town, which once had several industrial facilities, suffers the impact of depopulation and emigration since the 1970s the last century. And he believes that the mine will help reverse that situation.

The company has already invested five million euros in Las Navas in two years. To extract lithium, it will open a gigantic hole in the pasture of about 24 hectares. The promoters of the mine acknowledge that it will have an environmental impact, but ask to wait a few months for the exploitation and restoration plans and the environmental report to be presented to determine its scope.

The platform contrary to the project believes that the “megamina & rdquor; of lithium for batteries is intended to open in a pasture “of high ecological value, in which live” many species included in the Catalog of Endangered Species of Extremadura, some of them are even in danger of extinction & rdquor ;.

It is an area that serves as an “ecological link and corridor & rdquor; between several protected areas: the Monfragüe Biosphere Reserve, the Monfragüe and the Dehesas del Entorno ZEC and the Monfragüe ZEC, about three kilometers northeast of the mining area, and the Canchos de Ramiro y Ladronera SPA, less than 1 kilometer southwest of it. Most of these spaces are part of the Natura 2000 Network, and therefore are protected by European regulations.

“The project would cause the destruction of habitats and contamination of the Alagón and Tajo river basin, where the toxic waste from the mine would end up. In addition, it would negatively and directly affect the residents of the town of Grimaldo, because the area of ​​interest for the exploitation would be about 250 meters from the urban center & rdquor ;, alerts the platform.

Destruction of ecosystems of high ecological value

The group criticizes that the objective of the mine is the extraction of lithium for batteries, “so that the benefits, once again, benefit the automobile industry at the cost of the destruction of ecosystems of high ecological value in a new example of unsustainable development & rdquor ;, which in his opinion would affect the tourism sector and the natural and landscape heritage.

It also underlines that the mine It is designed to extract “lithium, cesium and tantalum, which are highly toxic, carcinogenic and harmful for health & rdquor ;. And that it would generate “serious impacts on the vegetation, devastating more than 2,000 holm oaks and cork oaks & rdquor ;, as well as“ protected species of fauna and flora, irreversibly transforming the entire environment & rdquor ;.

He rules out that 400 jobs will be created: “The reality is that there would only be a few low-skilled jobs, and the damage to agriculture and livestock in the area would not be compensated in the long term, since once the activity ceased there would be practically desert and the territory would be unproductive for decades & rdquor ;.

One last warning: the possible “Destruction of water resources & rdquor;. “According to the project, the exploitation of the mine would need 400,000 cubic meters of water per year, which according to the promoters would come from the WWTP and the Cañaveral reservoir, from runoff water from the rain and streams in the area, as well as from a well that would be made to the east of Grimaldo, which could cause, in the latter case, the extinction of the already scarce water resources from which this town is supplied, making its habitability impossible & rdquor ;.

According to the platform, the distance of the “macromina & rdquor; from Las Navas to the towns in the area would be:

–Grimaldo at least 600 meters to the East.

–Pedroso de Acim about 2 kilometers to the Southeast.

-Holguera about 2 kilometers to the North.

–Cañaveral about 4 kilometers to the South.

–Casas de Millán about 3 kilometers to the Southeast.

–Portezuelo about 7 kilometers to the Southwest.

–Torrejoncillo 8 kilometers to the Northwest.

Collection of signatures against the Cañaveral mine: https://www.change.org/p/no-a-la-mina-de-las-navas-ca%C3%B1averal

Website of the platform “No a la mina de Cañaveral & rdquor ;: https://www.facebook.com/Plataforma-No-a-la-Mina-de-Ca%C3%B1averal-340890547296234/

It may interest you: The other side of electric batteries: the ‘lithium war’ shakes Cáceres