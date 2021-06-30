Lithium nationalism takes hold in the region with the most resources

(Bloomberg) – Politicians in Latin America, a region that accounts for more than half of the world’s lithium resources, aim to increase the role of the state in an industry that is crucial to turning the world away from fossil fuels.

In Argentina, state energy companies are entering the lithium business as authorities make a bid to develop downstream industries. In Chile, a top presidential candidate wants to do something similar just as the nation drafts a new constitution that could lead to stricter regulations for mining companies. In Mexico, the government is studying the possibility of nationalizing lithium prospects.

It is true that no one in power is talking about expropriating production assets, and much of the anti-investment discourse in Chile comes from opposition groups. Yet by exacerbating inequalities and exposing supply chain vulnerabilities, the pandemic is fueling a resource nationalism that could lead to less favorable conditions for producers, just as they are looking to grow to take advantage of the nascent ion battery boom. lithium.

“The reliability of the resources and the country is something that the battery and auto companies look at,” said BTG analyst Pactual César Pérez-Novoa. “So it’s a risk.”

Argentine state oil driller YPF SA confirmed this month that it will explore for lithium and participate in the tender for battery production through a new unit, a strategy similar to the one it used to diversify into renewable energy.

President Alberto Fernández is revitalizing another state energy company, Ieasa, after the previous government tried to privatize many of its assets. Ieasa has said it will incorporate lithium into its business strategy, without giving further details.

Lithium-producing countries have had little success in adding value to their commodity industries due to their distance from demand centers and, at times, the adverse business environment. In the case of Bolivia, the requirements to invest in downstream have been one of the barriers to extracting lithium from the deposits.

Argentina hopes to have close ties with China, its creditor of last resort, to open the door to the dream of local battery and electric vehicle plants. Argentine authorities have been in talks with Gotion High-Tech Co. and Ganfeng Lithium Co.

A bill drafted last year by Argentine legislators from the ruling Frente de Todos party that seeks to declare lithium a “strategic resource” is adding fuel to the fire. However, the bill is not currently under consideration, a party spokeswoman said.

At the top lithium supplier after Australia, Chile, a process to rewrite the Constitution is expected to include a debate on how to get more profit from the sector, stricter licensing requirements and the classification of water as a national good for public use.

It is not clear whether a new Constitution could reform property rights given that the state already owns the minerals, said Renato Garín, a professor at the University of Chile’s Law School, who was elected a member of the constitutional convention that will draft the Magna Carta. The change is likely to lie in environmental regulations instead, as concerns about the impact of lithium mining on the Atacama salt flat are growing.

“The new Constitution, what it is going to push is a leap in this mining capitalism that is going to push more investment technologies,” Garin, an independent leftist member of the assembly, said in an interview. “How to produce without destroying”.

The strongest comments come from Mexico, where the government is studying state control of assets. Mexico is still not producing lithium, and according to analysts at BTG Pactual, the speech is unlikely to turn into action. But it still fuels the uncertainty.

Bolivia is also trying to move forward with a state approach to developing its vast deposits. After implementing a series of pilot tests over the last decade – including huge evaporation ponds to replicate the brine extraction method used in Chile and Argentina – the nation, which has no access to the sea, is turning to new technologies.

Bolivia has called for bids to test direct lithium extraction (EDL) techniques and the winners are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, just as the state-owned lithium company and its partners are finalizing work on the processing of prototypes and plants of batteries. However, Bolivia’s downstream and EDL experiments offer no guarantees of a significant increase in production in the short term.

