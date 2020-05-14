It is well born to be grateful. I like Valencia. Because Valencia C.F. and my Logroñés del alma have been friends since I went with diapers, because I have family there, and because, for more than a year, La Cantera Musical has become a kind of second home where I can give a little echo to my pijaditas and groups that are cool. That the mythical bands are cool, but they are not the only thing you can freak out with. So today I am going to add the vocalist quince that the Lithiums have. One, two, three … Nirvana! I mean … Lithium!

LITHIUM

Let me breathe. This is composed of and for acoustic guitar, to be burned in small bars, in acoustic guitars, occasionally using distortion in some plucking, as I will say Straits. A little cross stick interspersed with the kick drum, as if the drums were whispering, just as the voice enters. As the snare hits, the voice picks up and the saxophone and electric guitar appear. The first half of the song is a progressive crescendo. It is not destructive, it is acoustic, but an acoustic badass, like Mark Collie in In time.

Excuses. The subconscious in musical themes takes me on the wing. If you hear a rock band with a saxophone … Dr. Trotski. It is true that they do not have that message that their crystal palaces will fall / those who laugh without stopping will cry, with Javier’s broken voice, they take him to a more Fito & Fitipaldis roll, especially in the lyrics. That double linguistic corkscrew, playing with the terminology and expressiveness of the word “dream”, is very Fito. In the transition from acoustic to electric, with which they like to play, it has that Tenacious D roll that, without pulling destructive distortion, manages to be a rocker, transmit force. A point to the Tequila, the Revolver … rock, pop-rock, commercial rock, but of the old school.

Finish. For me, the best on the album. It starts out similar to Let me breathe, but in electric, the drums pull the floor dom, harder, and a tremendous pluck breaks out in battle with the saxophone, like Duane Eddy, but reinvented in this style of urban rock. The good thing is the chorus. It is like a runaway horse. This is not sung, it is shouted. It is that moment of the acoustic where Cobain kicked the chair, Grohl began the bombardment and the instruments ended on the ground, splintered. I am a hunted hunter / a rainfed fish / offside / that does not find its space / I feel that everything has ended / that nothing is eternal / that I am expired / and I have barely found out. What crisis of the forties or what crisis or what nothing. To put a but, there you need a bass kicking behind. Between the drums and the guitars, a bass with a plectrum, you can hear the thumping of the strings, at least in the chorus.

One-eyed rider. The best voices on the album (just kidding, is that my contract with La Cantera says I have to bite Rubén as much as I can). Anything reminiscent of Johnny Cash is cool, period. This beginning is between the Folsom Prison and the Fellites the Riff Truckers, the best Gernika has given in this century. The same is a paranoia of mine, but Verdugo’s voice has a certain air to that of José Manuel Casañ, that of Social Security. A wonderful voice, by the way, to see who calls tomato to an uncle who is called Verdugo (worth of jokes). Sounds like swing to me, doo wap. It has a certain air to what Rita Hayworth could sing in Gilda. It is a bar song, a movie soundtrack, to be assumed as background music while something amazing happens, like in the cool Tarantino movies.

Old Shoes. The drums are from Lobo hombre en París, from La Unión, but have a certain vibe to Take-me, from A-ha. When we go from drums-bass-vocals to guitar, they remind us a little of El Canto del Loco, from a somewhat slower tempo. In the chorus, the insistence of the box gives the song much more pull, contrasting with the beginning, which is calmer. That acoustic-electric game, stanzas to the Bumbury-choruses to bare cry, is the recipe of the band, not the change of tempo, but intensity.

In summary, five temitas, twenty good minutes of composition made, posed, rested and battled in the premises and on the tables. A very concrete proposal for a very concrete conception of rock. Although in these styles it is essential to know if they are capable of defending them live as on disk.

For restless ears, links of the band (if you don’t tell him it’s cool, Rubén shakes me):

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/litiooficial/

Twitter https://twitter.com/OficialLitio

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/litio_grupo/