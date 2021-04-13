Literary Monuments – The Bremen Town Musicians

Sculptures with book themes and art installations related to literature in general are found throughout the world. Artists celebrate the importance of the printed word, express their love of learning, and encourage others to use their imaginations through different mediums. Whether with bronze, marble, granite or iron, all these materials are polished to create an impressive work of art, worthy of being admired.

Erecting a statue of someone to honor their memory and guarantee their immortality seems a bit dated in the digital age. It is? If you are fond of history, literature and travel, you will surely love traveling thousands of kilometers to see monuments to their authors, artists and historical figures.

This year we propose a different celebration for International Book Day, which every year since 1996 is honored on April 23, in order to promote reading and the publishing industry in general. The choice of this day is due to the fact that around this date three great authors of universal literature died: Miguel de Cervantes (who died on April 22, 1616 and was buried on April 23), William Shakespeare (who also died on April 23, 1616) and the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega (who died on the same day, April 23 of 1616).

To this end, we have compiled a series of statues and monuments by some of our favorite authors, from the surreal, to the beautiful (like the Little Mermaid of Copenhagen) and haunting (like Tolstoy). Did you know that the writer Charles Dickens asked that a sculpture never be made for him?

This gallery contains only a fraction of the impressive works of art that exist around the world, from books embedded in the very building blocks of our societies to recreations of our favorite children’s stories.

Would you like us to add any more? Which is your favorite?

This is how we propose to celebrate the day of the book. Follow our advice and you will surely be inspired when you can plan your next getaway (which we know you are probably looking forward to).