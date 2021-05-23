Literary adaptations that you will see in film and television in 2021

Literary adaptations have been Hollywood’s surest resource for on-screen success. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the inexhaustible Harry Potter franchise, classics like Gone with the Wind and Rebecca. Cinema and literature enjoy a connection of enormous importance that has managed to tell great stories on paper for new generations.

Especially today, literary adaptations are enjoying a renewed boom. The large streaming platforms have found the best sellers and the stories most loved by readers an ideal place. And although some versions have aroused the inevitable controversy, most are still entertainment that mixes two languages ​​with relative success.

In 2021 and 2022, the cinema and television will be filled with several productions of enormous interest, based on books of considerable success in bookstores. We bring you a detailed list of which ones you should see and which ones we believe will be successful in the entertainment world.

‘Lisey’s Story’, another of Stephen King’s literary adaptations

The umpteenth literary adaptation of Stephen King arrives as a miniseries with a luxurious cast. Julianne Moore and Clive Owens join Pablo Larraín to tell one of the most personal and unusual stories of the master of terror. This is quite a creative challenge. With Stephen King as one of the producers, the project will seek to capture all the dreamlike, dual and sinister air of a disconcerting literary world.

Plus, deciding on the miniseries format for such a complicated story could give you new depth. It is rumored that Apple Tv + has every intention of starting with The Lisey Story an era in its original productions.

‘The Green Knight’, something with a medieval touch

Based on the classic literary story, this medieval adventure promises to recreate the whole atmosphere of refined mystery of the classic epic on which it is based. Starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander, the production will attempt to portray parts of the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight in a novel way.

The project went through several script rewrites to a version in which magic and extraordinary hand-to-hand battles are everything. In fact, A24 has every intention of starting a series of experimental literature-based productions thanks to this project.

‘The job of my dreams’, one of the most anticipated literary adaptations

The original work sparked controversy, discussions and a renewed interest in the figure of the elusive author JD Salinger. Known for the mystery surrounding her private life, Joanna Rakoff’s autobiography of her experience with the writer was staggering. In particular, for analyzing one of the essential North American authors from a curious intimate perspective.

The literary adaptation was presented last year at the Berlin festival and was praised for its careful reconstruction of a complex book. The early critics speak of a journey through unknown places in the creative process of a man who is preceded by myth. Its arrival to the general public is heralded as one of the great events of the year.

‘Deep Water’, a bit of ethics and morals

Adrian Lyne became famous during the 1990s for his highly erotic and morally questioning films. For the new millennium, the well-known director returns with another of the most striking literary adaptations.

Deep Water, by Patricia Highsmith, is one of the writer’s hardest books and also a disturbing journey through morals and ethics. Starring Ben Affleck, it is a disturbing journey into a certain domestic darkness and the search for the limits of loyalty and fidelity.

‘The crooked lines of God’, a classic of literature

There is something unsettling about the story that questions the limits of sanity and reality. This book based on the novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena resizes the premise and has the audacity to add suspense. The result is an awkward and brilliant tale of fear, lucidity, and madness. In addition, of course, an exciting criminal case that will have to be solved while reality collapses around its main character.

Oriol Paulo’s film adaptation will try to capture the strange transition between the conception of reality, time and fear. It also seeks to be a journey through the shadows of the human mind and, above all, what we consider moral or not.

