Litera Acquires Objective Manager to Help Companies Align Strategic Objectives

Litera acquires UK-based Objective Manager to enhance the ability to deliver actionable data to clients, supporting business growth and talent retention.

CHICAGO, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Litera, the world’s leading legal technology solutions company, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of UK-based Objective Manager, the leading strategic planning and performance SaaS platform for the legal market.

Objective Manager is a multi-user SaaS platform for strategic planning, performance management, and talent engagement in law firms. It enables companies to accelerate their strategic and performance agenda by aligning their people with the strategic objectives of the company.

Objective Manager advances Litera’s journey to help law firms harness powerful data insights that influence firms’ smart and differentiated strategic plans, client plans, and people strategies.

“We are committed to investing heavily in developing and supporting platforms that transform disparate customer, matter, person and party data into actionable and actionable information,” stated Avaneesh Marwaha, CEO of Litera. “We’ve heard from the market that unlocking performance data and investing more in developing your strategies and teams is a key need. Adding Objective Manager to Litera will help companies align around key company goals, customer needs and people’s development. “

Arlene Adams, the CEO of Objective Manager, referred to the acquisition and commented: “We are very excited to join Litera and accelerate the presence of our platform in the broad North American market. We believe that the addition of Objective Manager to Litera will improve the way how we can help law firms use important data to create great strategies and develop and retain top talent. “

Objective Manager was founded in 2011 and has a strong presence in the UK, serving 11 of the top 20 law firms as clients, including Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy, and Norton Rose Fulbright.

Litera has been a world leader in legal technology for over 25 years. He has helped legal teams work more efficiently, accurately, and competitively. As a leader in data management, collaboration and document workflow solutions, we offer legal teams simplified technology to create and manage all of their documents, agreements, cases and data. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Objective Manager

Objective Manager enables professional services companies to turn their strategic plans into everyday habits. Its innovative SaaS platform makes plans visible across the company and aligns all people, processes and activities around common goals. The result is a culture of collaboration and high performance, with everyone pulling in the same direction, driving growth, performance and talent retention. For more information, see https://www.objectivemanager.com/

