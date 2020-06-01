Mexico City.- The ex-technician of the Mexican team, Juan Carlos Osorio, hinted at the possibility that the Tri players were afraid to face Brazil in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup Russia.

In statements he gave to ESPN in Brazil, the Colombian indicated that before the game he asked the footballers how they were, and received no response.

“When we faced Brazil … I gathered the group, all the players from Mexico and asked. Are we … Do you think we are ready to play against Brazil? And the answer … Silence and I “failed” (I spoke), I said (almost screaming) I am ready, because I have prepared 30 years, 40 years to play against the best … “, he said.

EXACTLY! Juan Carlos Osorio will always be a great coach. A DT Despised, insulted and undervalued. He who does not know soccer, criticizes him. The mentality of the Mexican soccer player was mediocre. Always! With few exceptions, if you don’t believe me, ask Menotti. pic.twitter.com/wCu4iRZUWu – Miss Chanandler Bong (@ ChanandleerLJ94) May 31, 2020

“But it is very ‘fine’ (a lot) difficult to convey to the player that way of thinking because he was born from here (and he hit his chest) … from here … (he hit his temple) and, from having moral courage to play against the best … ”.

Minutes later he compared some players of the Mexican team with world stars

“We had Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano, Héctor Herrera, but we needed more like William, Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesús, we only had Vela up front; in the midfield, Brazil had Casemiro, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, in Mexico only Héctor Herrera. Brazil sides; Marcelo and Alves, on Mexico’s side we converted (Jesús) Gallardo to left. The difference is in the players, “he said.