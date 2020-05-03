The UFC released the complete billboards of its functions scheduled for May 13 and 16, at a time when that organization that promotes mixed martial arts is approaching the resumption of fighting, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency plans to hold several public performances this month at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The first event is the UFC 229 function, which will air in pay-per-view mode on May 9.

Many announced fights were originally scheduled for features that were canceled in recent weeks.

The nine-fight show on May 13 is led by two light heavyweight title winners, Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The lawsuit was originally contemplated as the lead of the April 25 show in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ovince Saint Preux’s debut in the heavyweight division against Ben Rothwell is highlighted on the May 13 card. Other fights on the day include Alexander Hernández and Drew Dober in the lightweight; Ryan Borg and Ricky Simon in the rooster, and Andrei Arlovski against Philipe Lins in the heavyweight.

The main event of the May 16 show, in which there will be nine bouts, pits Alistair Overeem, a veteran of the heavyweight category, against Walt Harris.

The fight between the Edson Barboza and Dan Ige pens, the middlemen Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko, the roosters Song Yadong and Marlon Vera, as well as the straws Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill are also scheduled for May 16.

The UFC has not held events since March 14, when it held a show in an empty arena in Brazil. He had plans to resume fighting at the Tachi Palace casino complex, located on the grounds of an Indian tribe in California, last month.

However, ESPN convinced UFC President Dana White to cancel his plans, after objections were raised by California officials.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.