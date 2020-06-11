Héctor J. Cruz

At Christmas 1998, Sammy Sosa arrived in Santo Domingo after a spectacular major league campaign with the Chicago Cubs. Thousands of fans came to Las Americas Airport to receive him in a great tribute to his figure.

A little earlier, in October, Sosa had ended an epic home run battle that positively shook baseball and attracted everyone’s attention. Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals was the winner with 70 home runs, but Sammy was everyone’s idol with his great charisma, great smile, and ease of communicating with the people.

It was not only received by thousands of his compatriots. He also enjoyed other distinctions that winter. He went to Japan to receive the adoration of everyone, including a special reception made by Emperor Akihito.

Bill Clinton, President of the United States, invited him to be a witness during the Union Address.

New York authorities invited him to walk through the Canyon of Heroes, a parade in his honor. Dominican President Leonel Fernández honored him at the National Palace.

In the midst of all that, Sammy and his charity foundation made an international collection to help the victims of Hurricane Georges, which had hit the country in September when the major league campaign had not yet ended.

The impact of the home run battle was such, and the affection shown by the public was so broad that the street that connects the local airport with Avenida Las Américas was renamed “Route 66”.

There were precisely 66 home runs shot by Sosa, falling behind McGwire. The following year, the match would have a second day when McGwire produced 65, to be first and Sammy concluded with 63.

Cooperstown

The ESPN network reproduces those spectacular moments with this documentary after having conducted several interviews with the protagonists of that time. The director is A.J. Schnack.

“It will be something impressive for all of us and I am very happy with my family. I hope that this documentary helps in the projection of my person before the North American press “.

Sosa was referring to the Cooperstown votes, which have so far been denied. After 2019 in the votes announced this past January, Sammy had been present eight times, with a maximum of 10.

His votes began in 2013 after five years of retirement, receiving a meager 12.5%, far from the required 75%. In 2019, the total received was 13.9%, improving a little, but not enough. Now only two submissions remain in the votes, 2021 and 2022.

Those who are not elected in that period would be dealt with in future committees of the Hall of Fame. Sammy retired after 2007 with 609 home runs, a .273 batting average, 1,667 hits and 2,408 RBIs. He won the MVP in 1998.

He has also been unable to cross McGwire, who had 583 home runs, 1,414 RBIs and 1,626 hits. McGwire once confessed to a St. Louis journalist that he was taking a prohibited medication to increase his strength. That created controversy and marked it forever.

In the votes, McGwire entered for the first time in 2007 receiving 23.5%, and in his last appearance in 2016 he had 12.3%. He played for Oakland and Saint Louis between 1986-2001.

Sosa was never sanctioned for steroid use. Some link it to the Mitchell Report, which contains 103 positives, but whose names cannot be revealed by an agreement between MLB and the Players Union.

However, Sammy is haunted by a corked bat that was discovered in a 2003 game (June 6), although he explained that it had been a mistake and that he used it only in practice. It also ended with a bad relationship with the Chicago Cubs. The New York Times once accused him of being on the positive list.

After 1998, Sosa had tremendous campaigns. After the 63 of 1999 he dispatched 64 in 2000, another 50 in 2001 when he was leader of the National League and 64 in 2002.

He is the only player to produce 3 seasons with more than 60 home runs. (Barry Bonds got in the middle of Sosa and McGwire hitting 73 in 2001).

“All of this must have some value, but I have always been surprised at the few votes I receive for Cooperstown,” Sosa told Listin Diario yesterday, from his home in Miami.

It also covered other topics:

– Regretted the problems that the coronavirus pandemic has caused for the country and the world. “I have done my housework too, I take care of the dogs, I take out the trash.”

– He highlighted as positive the work that the government of President Danilo Medina has been carrying out in handling this crisis, as well as that of the PLD presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo. “They are doing well,” said Sammy.

– He hasn’t had a constant approach with McGwire, but he hopes to see and greet him once the documentary is released. He said he saw a bit of the documentary “The Last Dance” by Michael Jordan.

He says his children are big and graduating. “Sammy Junior is an expert in electronic music, Kaleysy is a photographer, Kenya is a fashion designer and singer, and Michael is an expert in cartoons.” The youngest, Rolando, is 16 years old, and he could be the only player in the family. “He’s in it, I hope he continues to like baseball.”

