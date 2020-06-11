For the vice-presidential candidate of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Raquel Peña, the handling given by the government of the Dominican Liberation Party to the actions to confront the coronavirus pandemic has been “criminal”.

According to Luis Abinader’s ballot companion, it is unusual to want to insist on prolonging the state of emergency while the government is considering a total closure of the country for a week.

“That must have been at the beginning, and we asked it, but now it cannot be done; what you have to do is manage this virus as protocol dictates, “said Peña, during his participation in the Listin Diario breakfast, in which he was accompanied by his campaign coordinator, Jean Luis Rodríguez

The candidate assures that the coronavirus pandemic came to reveal the deficiency of the health sector.

And he said that in some places there were no hospitals to refer those affected by the virus or for general medicine requirements.

A bad picture.

Peña insisted that this government has created “a terrible environment for the country”, so he warned “we are at a decisive moment to strengthen democracy in the country”

He said that the current is a time to “go cutting with a series of things that can not be.”

However, he said he was very optimistic about the future of the nation and that “where some see difficulties, we see opportunities”

In this regard, he encouraged the support of the “buy our own” campaign, to support local entrepreneurs.

He understands that this would be a better measure to avoid the dismissal of employees during the post pandemic period.

It also considers that export capacity must be strengthened because there is a golden opportunity to supply what other countries cannot produce

He understands that we must take advantage of the current trade confrontation between the United States and China and try to attract North American companies to the country that can no longer be in the Asian country.

Support for

He explained that from his tour of the country he has contacted that he has a wonderful opportunity to develop, He said that, for example, the border area what he needs is a cordon of industries and for that he proposes a reformulation of law 28-01, to give greater facilities and achieve that companies are installed in that demarcation

University education

The one who was, until the time of their choice, a director of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), understands that due to the distortion caused by the coronaviris, the study modules of the universities must be adapted and the prerequisites must be made more flexible

It also considers that the government cannot allow students to miss their semesters of study due to non-payment and plans to help them, even if it is with a proportion of the enrollment.

Work efficiency

Peña believes in the capacity and efficiency to administer the State. That is why he anticipates that under a PRM government he will work to achieve his objectives and believes that people who work efficiently must stay

“We are going to govern with Dominicans and for Dominicans,” he said.

The job

Before the question about the promise of her presidential candidate to generate some 600 thousand new jobs, plus the challenge of finding employment for people who will be unemployed after the coronavirus, the applicant said that they have a plan to build government works and housing that will help a lot in that regard

“It is a multiplier plan that we will do hand in hand with the business community. It has been shown that this creates jobs and stimulates the economy, “he added.

Social assistance law

Peña considers that social assistance is a right and that is why he plans to institutionalize the government’s social policy, turning it into a Law.

“The social solidarity policy is a right that the most vulnerable families in the country have; they have to be maintained and, in many cases, we are going to increase them, “he said,

He explains that the creation of a law is the only thing that will guarantee that nobody can politicize it.

“I die first if I give aid with a photo of my face to a person in a vulnerable state,” he proclaimed, criticizing what he understands as politicization when, he says, he has been able to verify that his opponents are campaigning with the aid.

“We (in the PRM) do not see the face of the beneficiaries of the aid, because we give it to the churches and they distribute it,” he declared.

He explains that the social assistance law must be completed by two other factors, such as the training and education of the beneficiaries and conditional delivery.

“It is not just a matter of assistance; you have to put requirements ”, he adds.

4 percent

Professor Raquel Peña considers that 4% resources for the educational sector should be invested in another way. That is why it states that it must be general, that is, cover university education, not only basic

“Until now it has only been a real estate business, it has only been for the construction of schools, it has not served to improve the quality of education,” he proclaimed.

He understands that he should first have worked on teacher training and curriculum reform. “It is that what we are teaching is not what students need to learn for 2020,” he observed.

Understand that programming language should be a basic subject in today’s school.

Startup

He said that República Digital “started in reverse.”

He indicated that a demonstration is that as a result of the pandemic the students were unable to complete the program.

And he criticized that, as a solution to this situation, the education authorities decided to promote all students, even though only 60 percent of the content has been taught.

“The first thing was to strengthen the teachers. They were not digitally prepared. There was no bandwidth for students to receive classes, “said Peña.

He also considers that this problem is complex, but affirms that it is “salvageable” if it is attacked where it should be.

ORIGINS

The vice presidential candidate was born in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros on September 10, 1966, the product of the marriages of Leocadio Peña Guillén and Estela Rodríguez.

Graduated from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre and Master of Business Administration, among other studies in the area of ​​Education, Business, Finance, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, as well as Business Incubators both in the country and abroad.

KNOW MORE

Main

problems

The candidate considers citizen security and health care as some of the main problems that a future government will inherit.

Something that should be done is a better distribution of economic growth

He understands that the national budget is very compromised and must be redefined to adjust it to the national reality.

Regarding the fight against corruption, Peña believes in the division of powers and total independence of the Judiciary.

So, he said, his party promises the choice of an independent attorney general who would be chosen by a shortlist, who would also be made up of a group of notable people in society.

Adding on the latter, he promised that there will be no “sacred cows” and that whoever is wrong “will not have a second chance.”

“This country can no longer endure disorder and lack of control,” he said, adding that the Chamber of Accounts must be strengthened “so that it fulfills its role.”

Other points

Luis Abinader’s classmate, Raquel Peña, considers that “a strategic planning system should be incorporated that establishes objectives and goals, submit the Ministry of Education to a reengineering process to eliminate situations that facilitate corruption, establish a system permanent audit in all instances executing resources and strengthen the organizational development of the Regional and Educational Districts “.