The base of this SUV is the Jaguar F-Pace

It will reach 322 kilometers / hour of top speed

The Lister Sealth is an SUV based on the Jaguar F-Pace that is billed as the fastest of its kind. Its V8 engine develops 675 horsepower and will be able to reach 100 km / hour in less than four seconds. Only 250 units will be manufactured.

Lister Motor Company It made a name for itself in the middle of the last century for its performance in the world of competition. Founded in 1954, it has changed hands several times. His main business at present is the preparation of Jaguar, to which it gives a twist in all the senses. One of them, the Jaguar F-Pace, is the base of what will be its next SUV, called Lister Sealth and of which his first teaser is now discovered.

He Lister Sealth will not be the first creation of the company with the F-Pace as base. That honor goes to the Lister LFP. The Lister LFT-C, based on the Jaguar F-Type, is also recent.

LISTER SEALTH 2021: EXTERIOR

The teaser of Lister Sealth 2021 it hardly hints at any of its details. It has, for example, a body kit that earns several integers in aggressiveness with respect to the provisions of the Jaguar F-Pace. The grill is specific, while at the rear there is an air diffuser made of carbon fiber.

The logo of Lister It replaces the Jaguar both on the front of the SUV and in the center of the tires.

LISTER SEALTH 2021: MECHANICAL

The promise to build the fastest SUV in the world is based, mainly, on the engine that equips the Lister Sealth. It is a 5.0-liter V8 that is capable of delivering 675 horsepower.

Thanks to this engine, Lister It promises an acceleration from 0 to 96 km / hour in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 322 km / hour.

The fastest SUV in history has to do above all with its top speed, because it should be remembered that the Lamborghini Urus accelerates from 0 to 100 km / hour in 3.6 seconds. He SealthAt most it will match you. To date, the fastest SUV at top speed is the Bentley Bentayga Speed, which advertises 306 km / h.

LISTER SEALTH 2021: PRICE

The price of Lister Sealth 2021 It is unknown, but it is known that only 250 units will be manufactured.

