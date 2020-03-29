One of the functions of the internet is connect people each. Social networks or video calls They are a great example of how we can shorten distances when physical contact is not possible. So, instead of staying at someone’s house, you can see your friends or family from the screen of your computer, tablet or phone.

And among the many things you can do, besides talking and seeing your faces, power is becoming popular watch Netflix or YouTube at the same time in different parts of the world in a synchronized way.

Another option is to listen to the same music. It’s not about sharing a playlist and that’s it. The grace is that sound the tune music. And besides, everyone can collaborate with their favorite song.

A social player

His name is Jukebox and it works from any modern web browser, although its managers recommend Google Chrome. It defines itself as a social music player. As a music player it allows play and listen to songs, and as social, the process is shared.

With a very simple design, Jukebox is organized in channels or rooms, just like any other chat. You can create a channel yourself. Within each channel, the administrator or administrators organize playlists so that the music plays.

Thus, in addition to listening to synchronized music, you can speak through text messages, propose songs, etc. Come on, a full virtual meeting.

When creating channels or chat rooms in Jukebox You can choose to make it public to everyone, only accessible to those who know the name of the channel or allow anyone who is on the channel to add music to the list.

And the million dollar question. Where does Jukebox music come from? From YouTube. Precisely, the first tab that you will see when accessing a Jukebox room is YouTube and allows search songs to add them to the playlist.

If you can’t leave home but want to share and listen to music with friends, try Jukebox.

