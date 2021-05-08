Listening to music on YouTube will be more practical, but …

Hear music on YouTube It is in all probability one of the most common things that platform users do, even though there are better ways to enjoy the fourth art. Without going any further, YouTube Music, an application based on the same service, but adapted to the demands of the format.

However, it does not seem that the bulk of those who listen to music on YouTube, are going to leave the original application for its derivative, or at least that is what is extracted from the changes that Google prepares for the mobile application, according to 9to5Google. Changes that involve a tweak in the interface of the same when music is playing.

Specifically, when someone plays a music video on YouTube, a new one will appear layer with the typical controls of any audio application: pause, rewind or advance playback, play the previous track to the next … as well as buttons to like it, save the song in a playlist and modify the speed (this last option is a bit strange, but it makes sense for listen to podcast).

As an image is worth a thousand words, here is a video showing the new controls when listening to music on YouTube.

.

However, it is enough to note that the novelty of yore is marked as ‘premium’ feature, so it will surely be relegated to those who pay for YouTube Premium, which does not have much logic, by the way. And it doesn’t have it, because after paying to listen to music on YouTube, the subscription also includes YouTube Music, where it is much more comfortable to listen to music.

Perhaps what Google should consider, if it is true that YouTube Music does not penetrate the ordinary YouTube user, is why. And there are reasons: services like Spotify or Deezer work better in every way; And since both YouTube and YouTube Music do not allow things as basic as listening to something in the background or with the screen turned off … What is the difference between using one or the other, except those related to personal libraries?