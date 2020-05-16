By: José Celorio (@iamjosecelorio)

The current generation of consoles left multiple lessons to Microsoft, since it had a bad start positioning the brand of Xbox One, since the initial policies to maintain a permanent connection to the internet and that second-hand games could not be played, coupled with the vision of a global entertainment center instead of a platform focused on video games, were etched in the mind of the consumer and it took several years to reverse this situation.

Phil Spencer, maximum responsible for Xbox, delegated responsibility for marketing efforts to Aaron Greenberg, a veteran at the Redmond tech giant, who serves as chief marketing officer. The results in this matter have been positive in recent months, thanks to a strategic plan that includes various actions shown below.

Learn from the past

Everyone inside Xbox, they knew that the launch of Xbox One in 2013, it had not been what was expected, which allowed Playstation 4 become the benchmark machine on the market, as well as being the favorite in multiplatform games. It was difficult to reverse the situation and the managers of the big X decided to start planning a strategy focused on the next generation that focused on the true purpose of a desktop console: playing video games.

Listen to the fans

In times of high competitiveness, it is not enough to predict how the market will evolve, it is necessary know what consumers really want. Thus, there is a community of ambassadors Xbox around the world that are responsible for gathering all the information about the needs and requests of gamers to transmit them to senior managers, seeking to materialize such longings in reality. An example of this is that after the criticism that the past received Inside Xbox; The company immediately set to work to amend the situation in future issues.

Marketing adapted to current trends

So far, the marketing campaign orchestrated by Aaron Greenberg It has been remarkable, since the advertising message covers various population segments, focusing mainly on family experiences and especially on veteran players. The efforts to promote on social networks are original, resorting to satire and a sense of humor, to reinforce a message from the point of view of consumers, that is, they seek to generate loyalty and establish long-term ties with their target market. Teasing or memes generated online have been seen as an opportunity to exploit them through the media, the best example being the refrigerator that simulates being a Xbox Series X.

Inclusive work teams

The philosophy of a vertical organizational hierarchy has evolved towards a horizontal work scheme, allowing the opinions of all collaborators to be heard. An example of this is that thanks to the idea of ​​a colleague, the Xbox Series X was presented in Game Awards from last year. On a recurring basis, Greenberg finds himself holding work meetings with different teams and developers of Xbox Game Studios to define a unified marketing strategy in the short, medium and long term.

Differentiation in the industry

Focusing on a strategy to become the leader of the generation from the traditional approach of sold consoles, would have been a suicide because there was no way to compete in that section, however, the expected differentiation managed to be given thanks to the launch of Game pass, a subscription service that has more than 10 million users and has become a benchmark. The bet not only considered offering a wide bookstore, but also the first party titles they are guaranteed in that service from the launch day.

Interaction with the community

Gamers are not only seen as consumers, but a permanent approach is sought. In face-to-face events that the brand usually carries out XboxThere is always a dedicated time to interact with fans and have continuous feedback. It is no secret that Aaron Greenberg He likes to be active in social networks and maintains direct communication with his fans, showing that the managers of Microsoft they can also show their human side.

Solidarity with charities

Since the launch of Xbox Adaptive Controller, people with different abilities have been able to enjoy great entertainment experiences. Efforts in this regard have intensified and Mr. Greenberg is currently the liaison with multiple charitable associations, among which stand out Gamers Outreach and Special Effect, of which Aaron is a member of the board of directors and vice president, respectively. These actions have allowed Xbox be a benchmark in the field of corporate social responsibility.

The marketing strategy of the multicited brand has taken a radical turn in recent years and it is expected that in the coming months it will continue to establish itself to offer new and better digital entertainment experiences. Without a doubt, the next generation of consoles It will be exciting not only for the products that we will have in our hands, but for the commercial actions that will be presented in the following weeks.

