There are many services that already exist to listen to music online, although few of them offer up to three months of trial without commitment to stay, and it is that they usually include a few weeks or at most a month.

Who has gone further is Amazon, which opens the three months free access to Music Unlimited, which today has become one of the main alternatives to Spotify. Here you can sign up for this test without commitment to stay.

This streaming music service includes millions of songs that you can listen to on any device, also with an offline mode to listen to them without an internet connection.

In addition to listening, You can also download free music from Music Unlimited to be able to listen to it offline. That way you will not spend data or you can simply listen to it when you do not have an internet connection, something that already offers the vast majority of services of this type.

Of course, keep in mind that these songs that you have downloaded will no longer be available as soon as the free trial ends, if you decide not to continue subscribing to this service, which after 90 days will cost 9.99 monthly euros.

Its catalog has 60 million songs, so it has little to envy other similar services, be it Spotify itself or YouTube Music, one of the last to arrive.

You will be able to listen to their songs on practically any device, both in the browser if you want to use it on PC or mobile (iOS and Android) and even on your smart speakers with Alexa, if you have one.

Finally, mention that This offer to sign up for free on Amazon Music Unlimited is only available to new users of the platformThat is, for those who do not already have an account associated with their email and a specific bank card, and although they will not charge you for three months, you will have to provide a valid payment method.

