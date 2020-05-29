The truth is that we never tire of the concerts, live streams and talks of our favorite artists. But every now and then it seems like turning down the speed, getting away from electronic devices and listening to some music. If you are looking for something like this, this news is for you. Thom Yorke just shared the playlist that was put together for Sonos Radio on all digital platforms.

As all of his 2020 performances are on hold or canceled, Yorke got active curating his own 24-hour station on Sonos called “In the Absence Thereof.” A sample of this list has just come into our lives under the simple name “In the Absence Thereof … v1”.

The songs Yorke selected cover a very good spectrum of the genre. All fans of the British should know that the theme of this list is a “constant compilation” with material “that fascinates or moves him”.

Thom Yorke livens up the quarantine by releasing the song “Plasticine Figures”!

This morning Yorke shared the playlist through his personal Twitter account. There he wrote: “I thought you might be interested in the songs that made up my first Sonos radio mix.‘ Ere tis. “

..thought you may be interested in the tracks that made up my first Sonos radio mix .. ‘ere tis https://t.co/7LdLOxxkNZ – Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) May 28, 2020

The Playlist start with a meditative environment to relax with Sarah Davachi and Ben Vide, But not for much longer. The rhythms change towards experimental with artists like Kali Malone and Holly Herndon. To put an interesting spin on the playlist, Yorke increase the pace to ensure dynamism with Floating Points, James Blake and Duke Ellington among others.

As his memory fans will already know, Yorke is someone who enjoys soundtracks, a place he also deviates from for a moment. In the list we can listen to songs by Oneohtrix Point Never with Iggy Pop, by Hereditary and Good Time.

Although the list has none of his music as a soloist, It is always very interesting to see that sounds and artists influence the great minds of music. Here we leave the playlists to give you a relaxed day.