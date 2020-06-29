It may sound a little shallow, but One of the thousands of things we miss most about life before the coronavirus is being able to listen to live music and from our favorite artists. Yes, although concerts and festivals look very far to happen (as we knew them), at least we can say that not everything has been so bad, because the bands that we like have used this quarantine to give us new music or versions of their greatest hits.

There are many examples: Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, etc. And well, he joins that list Keane, the band led by Tom Chaplin that this June 26 has released a quarantined version of the famous “Somewhere Only We Know”, which Chaplin and company recorded from their respective homes. It is beautiful!

It was through his official accounts that Keane released this new version of the song released in 2004 and belonging to their debut album titled Hopes and Fears, which They decided to perform again to celebrate that the piece of music has accumulated 400 million views on the Spotify platform.

“In honor of this milestone, we have recorded a live version of the track from our respective homes. We hope you enjoy it, and thanks again for your continued support, “wrote the English group where she was accompanied the recent version of “Somewhere Only We Know”, which we will obviously leave below to check how it sounds 16 years after Keane released it.

Somewhere Only We Know has just hit 400 Million streams on @Spotify! In honor of this milestone, we’ve recorded a live version of the track from our respective homes. We hope you enjoy it, and thank you again for your continued support. https://t.co/3Wtk6IQ000 pic.twitter.com/Lgj16aVqPc – Keane (@keaneofficial) June 26, 2020

We can’t help but feel nostalgic with this song, especially after listening to it live and in full color in the 2019 edition of Corona Capital, where Keane became one of the most impressive performances of the festival, as the fans really insisted on letting Tom and company know that their absence on stage is felt. And even more, his return to it, because everyone chanted “Somewhere Only We Know” and more songs as if there was no tomorrow.

Anyway, apparently we will have to wait several months to see Keane and other bands live, but We accept that this type of thing makes us wait a little more bearable. Not soon?