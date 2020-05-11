Listening to music alone is the usual thing when we use the mobile, although we can also share the songs when we meet. And given confinement, wouldn’t an option with which share music remotely knowing that we all listen to the same song? Well Spotify has already made it possible with its new group session feature: it comes with the latest update to the app.

Sharing a song with someone is a common gesture that all streaming platforms allow. Now, until now it was necessary to agree with the contacts, or use services outside the platforms, in order to making sure we all listened to the same song at the same time; an option that Spotify integrates within its app with the new group sessions: we can listen to music all together having a unique control of playback.

Spotify group sessions: music shared in real time

Spotify is not satisfied with being one of the streaming platforms with the largest number of users since it does not stop adding news, even though these do not represent a radical break in the evolution of the service. But there is no doubt that conduct a group session without people being present It is extremely attractive, especially in this age that we live: you can share your music and listen to the music of others simultaneously; having the option of offering your latest findings and also discovering the music of others.

How to test the new Spotify group sessions? You need to follow the following process:

You must update your Spotify to the latest available version of the application. You can download the XAPK from Pure Apk and install it using UpToDown’s Apk Installer.

Once in the latest version you have to open the view of compatible devices, in the icon at the bottom right.

You will see the list of devices and a code with your user: share it with those who want to listen to the music. Those who access the session also need the latest version of Spotify.

Everyone in the group session will listen to the same song and have access to add their own songs to the playlist.

To access the new group sessions all participants must have Spotify Premium: This new feature is not suitable for free accounts. And if it does not appear despite having installed the update, you may have to wait: Spotify activates it from the server side.

