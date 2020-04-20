Without a doubt one of the most important events of the entire weekend was One World: Together At Home, the charity concert organized by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen that brought together a lot of musicians with two objectives, support the World Health Organization’s coronavirus fund and encourage the world to face this complex situation that we are experiencing. Something we completely needed.

Throughout almost eight hours of presentations we were able to see artists of all genres, such as The Killers, Soffi Tukker, Milky Chance, Christine and the Queens and many more, however the peak moment started almost at 7 at night when we were excited to see legendary musicians like Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, and Billie Joe Armstrong, with some others of the new generation like Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, John Legend and even her own Gaga singing duet with Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

The concert online and on some television channels was a complete success, cwith millions of people around the world joining the simultaneous broadcast to distract us for a while and motivate us Seeing how all the doctors who are in the first line are fighting the highly commented COVID-19. Despite all that and to become the Live Aid of this new generation, have decided to release an album from One World: Together At Home.

We know that YouTube is the complete show and some highlights of the entire show, however there is no way to have a compilation album with the best of the best of this unprecedented presentation on all digital platforms. In it, 79 songs are rescued with the peak moments of everything we experienced last Saturday, April 18As well as the concert transmitted in streaming, the profits generated from the reproductions will go directly to support the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization.

Relive the best performances of the One World: Together At Home concert

But we better not tell you more, start the day with the right foot remembering the best presentations of One World: Together At Home below:

And if you are one of those who prefer to see their favorite artists playing from their homes on video again, Here we leave the complete concert for you to play throughout the week: