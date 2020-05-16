How many covers have we not listened to in the last days? We can’t even tell the truth anymore and that makes us happy. Although around there we also find some that better “sit down, ma’am” like the one from Puddle of Mudd to “About a Girl” by Nirvana. However, most of them are good and Today we have to listen to a song that over the years has been reinterpreted to surprise us every time.

The song we are talking about is the classic of Nick Lowe “(What’s So Funny‘ Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding “written in 1974. Rola that today is modernized by the hand of Sharon Van Etten and Queens of the Stone Age vocalist Josh Homme.

Although the song belongs to Lowe, It was not until 1979 that it became popular thanks to Elvis Costello and The Attractions when they included it on their album Armed Forces.

Nick Lowe’s song is one that has all the elements of 1970s British rock. Hence their sound caresses what The Rolling Stones and The Who among others did. Elvis Costello appropriated it and uploaded the revolutions and aimed at Rock and Roll.

Now Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme deliver a bittersweet, slow-burning duet. One that feels reborn in the strange pandemic times. Really, it’s everything you could expect from a collaboration between Van Etten and Homme. Listen to it here:

To spice up all your fans, Homme recently shared an acoustic rendition of Queens of the Stone Age’s “Villains of Circumstance”, filmed in the bathroom of her Los Angeles home.

In case you haven’t seen it or don’t know it, in March, he and Iggy Pop screened their documentary American Valhalla online. There is documented the creation of Iggy’s seventeenth studio album, Post Pop Depression of 2016.

On the other hand, Van Etten shared his first original music since his 2019 album Remind Me Tomorrow, with the single “Beaten Down” in February. She was followed by “Staring At a Mountain”, which was part of the soundtrack for the movie Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

