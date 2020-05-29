This May 28 Ricky Martin surprised many by releasing his new album Pausa, which has several collaborations by artists such as Sting, Residente, Bad Bunny and more. Of course, Mexican talent was also present in this new production by the Puerto Rican singer, since Ricky Martin joined forces with Carla Morrison for a song called “I Remember”.

It was through her Twitter account that Carla Morrison announced her collaboration on this song, which was produced by Alejandro Jiménez. According to a press release, this musical single “marks a new chapter for both artists both musically and personally, demonstrating their individual evolutions out of the limelight.”

Here we leave the song for you to hear:

Watch on YouTube

“I remember” is an unexpected but harmonious combination, since through almost 4 minutes he manages to perfectly integrate the voice of Carla Morrison and Ricky Martin in a nostalgic and popey ballad.

This song marks one more of the collaborations that Carla Morrison has made in recent years (in addition to the one she had with J Balvin in Vibras) and since the publication of her album Supreme Naked Love (2017), the acoustic version of the album Amor Supremo that not only gave the Mexican singer a Grammy nomination (Billie Eilish likes this), but also took her on an extensive and successful tour across the United States, Spain and course Mexico.

On the other hand, this Ricky Martin album was released spontaneously because the singer wanted to get out of the mold and not have the typical routine that is done when releasing an album. “I wanted to hand it over like that and have the wow factor work its magic. What you will find in this EP is transparency, purity, romanticism, nostalgia and a lot of life ”, mentioned the Puerto Rican through a statement, where he reported that the record label will have a second part called Play.

Recently Ricky Martin was one of the people who participated in the video “Before the World Ends” of Resident, one where several couples from all over the world (including Leo Messi, Ben Affleck, Canelo Álvarez and more) appeared kissing during the confinement by coronavirus.