In addition to all the products you can find on Amazon, the American company also offers its own services. Being a member of Amazon Prime you can receive fast and free shipping on a huge variety of products. You will also enjoy Prime Video, its cinema and series platform, and Prime Reading, designed for lovers of reading.

Today we will talk about Music Unlimited, Amazon’s streaming music service. If you hurry you can enjoy a special offer, Amazon Music Unlimited for 3.99 euros per month. It will only be available to those who buy one of Amazon’s Echo or Fire TV devices.

This is Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited works like other streaming music platforms, you will have access to a huge catalog with all kinds of artists and genres. Specifically, over 50 million songs. You will enjoy several advantages and, of course, you will not have to deal with any type of advertising.

Jump unlimitedly between songs when using random mode, you can do it as many times as you need. It is also not imperative to have an internet connection to listen to your favorite artists, you can download the songs you like the most on the mobile to listen to them offline. If you are interested, you have three rates to choose from:

Individual by 9.99 euros per month or 99 euros per year.

Family (Up to 6 people) by 14.99 euros per month or 149 euros per year.

Echo rate (which we just talked about) for 3.99 euros per month.

Compatible Devices

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s quintessential speaker features a cylindrical shape and 4 buttons on the top. With them you can control it, stop playback, turn the volume up and down … If you have more Amazon Echo devices, you can use this speaker as a central to control them all.

Echo Show

We are no longer facing a classic speaker, this Echo Show comes with a 10.1-inch HD screen. It also promises high-quality sound so you can enjoy Music Unlimited. You can also make video calls thanks to its frontal camera.

Echo Plus

The Echo Plus is one step ahead of the Amazon Echo. As with other devices, you can ask her for things and make inquiries to Alexa. Further, is compatible with other smart devices. It also promises great audio quality and you can find it in various finishes.

Echo Dot

It is one of the cheapest speakers that we can find, simple and small. If you create a smart speaker ecosystem in your home, it is best suited to have it in the room, for example. Of course, thanks to him You can also enjoy Alexa.

Echo Studio

In one of the most interesting Echo, with a 5 speaker system that will emit the sound to each of the corners of the room. Sound will reach your ears from different directions, creating an enveloping sensation. Furthermore, it is capable of automatically detect acoustic characteristics of the place where you place it, adjusting so that your experience is the best.

Echo Spot

The small Amazon device has a screen and front camera. You can use it as a clock to wake you up every morning, also so that I inform you of the time or the tasks you must do during the day. Of course, you can ask Alexa to put on some music, even make video calls.

Fire tv stick

Thanks to the Amazon Fire TV Stick you can turn the TV into one of the smartest devices in your home. You can play the best streaming content on your TV along with applications like Netflix and Prime Video, all in Full HD. Also, of course, you will have at your fingertips Amazon Music Unlimited.

