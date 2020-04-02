Being an Amazon Prime member can give you many advantages. For example, you will receive fast and free shipping on a large number of products. You will also have access to the services of the North American company, which go beyond the articles you find in its catalog. We talk about Prime Video, a platform that competes with Netflix and HBO, and Prime Reading, thought for the most readers.

Amazon also has its own streaming music service, and you can try it totally free for 3 months. Thanks to this offer you have the possibility to enjoy Music Unlimited at no cost, all you have to do is sign up. Please note that the promotion will only be available until April 30.

Everything you earn with Music Unlimited

Like other platforms, Amazon Music Unlimited will give you access to a huge variety of different artists and genres. We don’t say it lightly, in its catalog you will find more than 60 million songs. As a premium user, you can enjoy several advantages.

You won’t have to bear no advertising, all music is played without interruption. You also won’t be limited to a random mode, jump from song to song as you please, you can do it as many times as you want. We do not forget, you can also download all your music to listen to it without internet.

Enjoy music on these devices

Echo Dot

It is one of the cheapest speakers on Amazon, but does not mean that it is useful. It is small and comfortable, perfect to have it in the study or the nightstand. If you are looking to create your own speaker ecosystem at home, it is best suited to put it in different rooms. Thanks to Alexa, Amazon virtual assistant, you can make all kinds of queries.

Sony WH-CH510

Sony is one of the big names in the audio world. The headphones of the Japanese firm they are totally wireless, you can easily pair them with your smartphone via Bluetooth. They are comfortable, have an attractive design and promise up to 35 hours of playback. Also have fast chargeYou won’t have to wait too long to enjoy the music again.

Energy Sistem Sound Tower

The Energy Sistem tower is on sale and comes with an attractive design, in black and white tones. It has a power of 45W and you can listen to your favorite music, also the radio. You only have to connect it to your devices and it is very simple, thanks to its compatibility with Bluetooth 4.1.

Fire tv stick

I’ll summarize it for you in one sentence, it’s the easiest way to have it all on your TV. You just have to connect it to the HDMI port, pair it with your WiFi network and you can enjoy Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and many other applications. Your TV will become smart in just a few minutes. For this price, there is no other purchase like it.

Follow Andro4all