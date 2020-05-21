Thanks to Amazon Music Unlimited you can hear free music for 3 months. Amazon’s streaming music platform puts millions of songs at your fingertips, and you have the possibility to enjoy them without paying a single euro. Please note, this offer will only be available until June 2. After the free period the price remains attractive, only 9.99 euros per month.

We talk about one of the different services of the internet giant, which is not just a huge online store. Being a member of Amazon Prime you can enjoy fast and free shipping on a huge variety of products, but you will also have access to very interesting applications. Along with Music Unlimited we find Prime Video, its cinema and series platform, and Prime Reading, with thousands of titles to read.

This is Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited works like other platforms streaming music, you will have access to a huge catalog that is close to 60 million songs. You will find your favorite artists and you will be able to discover many others. In addition, you will enjoy a number of advantages, and of course, you will not have to worry about any type of interruption or advertising.

Jump unlimitedly between songs When you use the random mode, you will have the possibility to do it as many times as you want. You also don’t need internet connection at all times to listen to your favorite artists, you can download the songs you like the most on the mobile to enjoy them offline.

Enjoy music with these smart speakers

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s quintessential speaker features a cylindrical shape and 4 buttons on the top. With them you can control it, stop playback, turn the volume up and down … If you have more Amazon Echo devices, you can use this speaker as a central to control them all.

Echo Plus

It is a more complete version than our previous example, it promises great sound quality. As with other devices, you can enjoy the help of Alexa at any time. It is compatible with other smart devices, it will serve to create a whole network of connected devices. You have at your disposal several finishes to choose from, after all, it is also a decorative element.

Echo Show

This Echo Show is not an ordinary speaker, it incorporates a 10.1-inch HD screen. It also includes a front camera with which you can make video calls. Similarly, it promises a high quality sound so you listen to the best music and you will always have Alexa available.

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is one of the cheapest speakers that you are going to find, simple and small. If you create a smart speaker ecosystem in your home, it is best suited to have it in different rooms, led by a center speaker. Of course, thanks to him You can also enjoy Alexa.

This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Follow Andro4all