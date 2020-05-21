Living under the shadow of a world music star is not an easy thing. However, Elijah Hewson, son of Bono, is leading an emerging group that speaks for itself. Today, the Irish pop rock band, Inhaler shares a new song called “Falling In” with which they reaffirm their talent statement and set foot on the ground.

The four Dublin members released their latest song “We Have To Move On” in January, and Now they return to continue visualizing what we will hear on their next debut album. “Falling In” premiered on BBC Radio 1 for the Annie Mac show.

As an emerging band that is beginning to have recognition in various corners of the world (they were at Corona Capital 2019 and they did quite well on Mexican soil), it is not easy to put the egos that this entails in their place. The song is just about how Inhaler tries to keep his egos under control as they enjoy increasing success and popularity.

“I think being a young band on tour and seeing our music connect with audiences from different parts of the world has opened our eyes to the thrill and excitement of life., and be on stage and feel loved and loved it can be a very powerful drug ”Elijah Hewson explained.

“We are just beginning to find our own egos and we realize that allowing the ego to be in charge of who you are can be your downfall. You can cut yourself at its sharp edges and bleed to death if you’re not careful. “

The singer added that in Inhaler “we want to meet our egos head-on, shake hands with them and give them a hug. We are not afraid of them … we know that we need each other. Your ego can be your friend, but you need your peers to make sure they don’t control you. “.

As for his debut album, like many bands around the world, the quarantine has given Inhaler free time to work on it. At the premiere of “Falling In” Hewson told Mac that the quarantine has given them “Time to focus on the album”. Something that the new fans of this band can be very excited about. For now, enjoy:

