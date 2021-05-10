Listen to Cruella’s new song

Indie rock band Florence + The Machine will perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Cruella, Disney’s new live-action film.

“Call me Cruella” will be heard in the film and will be included in the original soundtrack and on the album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on May 21.

Speaking of “Call me Cruella”Florence has stated: “Some of the first songs I learned to sing were Disney songs. And the villains almost always won. So helping create and perform a song for ‘Cruella’ is a childhood dream fulfilled. I am very grateful to Nicholas Brittell and Disney for giving me so much creative freedom and for trusting me to participate in this wonderful Cruella craze. “

Florence Welch is the songwriter and frontman of the Grammy-nominated British band Florence + The Machine. His four albums have garnered rave reviews and he has sold millions of copies worldwide, with 3 albums in the top 10 in the United States. In addition to the Brit Album of Year award for Lungs, her 2009 debut album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful from 2015 topped the UK and US charts. Florence won the Ivor Novello International Achievement Award for songwriting. Most recently, Florence debuted as an actress in a live television broadcast of “The Third Day,” the HBO and Sky Atlantic series.

Britell commented on the song and music for the film: “I am a huge Florence fan so it has been a great pleasure collaborating with her on Call me Cruella. With both this song and Cruella’s music, the goal was to embrace the wild rock aesthetic of the 60s and 70s. We recorded everything with vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, fusing orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards and drums ”.

Two-time Academy Award® nominee and EMMY winner composer and pianist Nicholas Britell is featured in some of the most acclaimed film projects in recent history, including “The Beale Street Blues,” “The Vice of power “,” Moonlight “,” The big bet “and more recently” The King “. On television, Britell has composed the music for Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” as well as the music for the HBO series “Succession,” winning an Emmy® for Best Original Theme Song. He is currently composing the music for the third season of Adam McKay’s “Succession” and “Don’t Look Up”.

Cruella’s Official Playlist

Synopsis:

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“The City of Stars [La La Land]”) Stars in Disney’s Cruella, a new live-action feature film that tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous and most celebrated villains in fashion: none other than the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, tells the story of a young con artist named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself as a designer.

Estella befriends a couple of young thieves who are fascinated by her desire for adventure, and together they will build their own lives on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion reaches the ears of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is rabidly elegant and frighteningly tall, and played by two Oscar® winner Emma Thomson (“Return to Howards End” , “Sense and Sensibility”). But their relationship brings to light certain events and revelations that will make Estella choose her perverse side and become a vindictive and tremendously chic Cruella.

The team

Cruella stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis, based on the novel “101 Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Cruella is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, pga, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Cruella opens on May 28 in theaters and on Disney + through Access with additional cost at this link.