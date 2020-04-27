Since the coronavirus quarantine began many musicians have taken on the task of recording and sharing videos to brighten up their fans’ day. And without a doubt, one of the bands that has done it constantly and creatively has been Blossomswho for weeks They have shared several musical versions that they have performed with each of the members playing from their respective home.

And in recent weeks the band led by Tom Ogden has given us versions of their own songs from Blossoms but also others Great covers from other artists like The Beatles and Frank Ocean. Now it seems that the turn of Tame Impala, well Blossoms shared a cover to the song “The Less I Know The Better” where they collaborated with nothing more and nothing less than Miles Kane. Hey!

Through his Twitter account, Blossoms released the version that together with Kane they made to the song belonging to the album Currents (2015) and which has become one of the most recognized successes of Kevin Parker in his musical career as Tame Impala, and where he tells us a love triangle that makes the protagonist of the song suffer.

We leave the cover for you to listen to:

The Less I Know The Better @tameimpala cover – Blossoms & @MilesKaneMusic in Isolation! Xxx pic.twitter.com/xQ9kM86SR1 – B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) April 25, 2020

Although the voice of Tom Ogden and Miles Kane is not as particular as that of Kevin ParkerWe must admit that this is a good cover by Blossoms and the English singer-songwriter.

And beyond that, this helps us to decrease a little the desire to see Parker in Mexico, who will perform on September 10 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, the new date obtained after Tame Impala had to re-schedule her concerts in our country due to the coronavirus pandemic.