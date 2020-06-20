Over the years, a lot of artists dig into the trunk of memories to rescue some jewels that they have kept for years. In many cases it is their own labels that do it, as some unfortunately are no longer with us and that is the case of Aretha Franklin, who in the middle of 2020 the influence of her songs feels stronger than ever.

As part of the celebrations for Juneteenth 2020, the day the African American community celebrates the abolition of slavery in Texas, United States in 1865, Sony through RCA Records, has just released a new version of “Never Gonna Break My Faith”, the song that he composed some years ago with the singer Mary J. Blige and for which she won a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance.

Unlike the song we heard in 2007 and that appeared in the movie Bobby, which tells the story of the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, where we could hear Aretha singing hand-in-hand with Mary and accompanied by the Harlem children’s choir, This version sounds much more powerful than before, since only the legendary singer’s voice is heard at all times, leaving Blige aside.

This song by Aretha Franklin is currently one of the most important for protests against police brutality. after the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died of suffocation at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, because in it the singer leaves us phrases that although they were written a few years ago, unfortunately they are still relevant in these times, such as:

“” My Lord, will you not help them understand? That when someone takes the life of an innocent man. Well, they have never really won, and everything they have really done. It is setting the soul free, where it is supposed to be. “

But we better not tell you more, Listen to the new version of “Never Gonna Break My Faith” below. in the voice of one of the best singers in history, the great Aretha Franklin.

