We live in very strange times, where music has come together in many ways. Gone are those years where genres seemed distant, although the result can often be several, between the incredible and the rare. When we think that 2020 could not surprise us more, the collaboration of Snoop Dogg with the Banda MS arrives and tells us “Take off, I’m going there”.

Almost a year ago The members of the Mexican regional band announced with hype and cymbal that they would work with the well-known rapper. Lover of the vacillating herbite, and of course almost nobody believed what they were saying – because it all started with the viral video where Snoop Doggy Dogg appeared crying after they lost their beloved Los Angeles Dodgers.

In early 2020, rumors began to emerge that they were, in effect, recording a song. but now it is a reality. The name of this song is “What the Damn” and we don’t know what to think about it

It all starts with a typical rhythmic base of the Banda MS – they already know trumpets and other wind instruments – but everything changes when a strange synthesizer appears out of nowhere and gives another vibe to the sound. Suddenly the voice of the singer Alan Ramírez enters to sing one of those painful lyrics, which basically talks about the pain that love causes (the normal).

In the middle of all this The good Snoop Dogg appears to throw rhymes left and right about how mistakes cost when it comes to loving someone. And as if it wasn’t weird enough to have him rapping in the middle of a band song, Snoop dared to sing in Spanish! Yes, there are some spanglish lines out there like: “Ah, Mommy hurts when you are not with me. I am your shoulder and I am still a friend. Teddy I love you “. Come on, how romantic it turned out for us.

With this song it is very clear to us that there are no longer barriers in music to compose quite interesting things, but it is here when we ask ourselves –and as the Divo de Juárez would say–, but what need? We better not tell you more, listen to “What the Damn”, the MS Band’s performance with Snoop Dogg and draw your own conclusions from this bizarre collaboration:

See on YouTube

Of course, social media went crazy when they finally heard this song.. The vast majority said that it was one of those roles that everyone needed but that no one had asked for, and others mentioned that it was very forced to do this kind of collaboration. Now the taste breaks into genres.

But what do you think?Did Snoop Dogg and the MS Band make THE ROLE of the year? Will it be one of those songs that in a few years will enter strange lists of collaborations? We leave the issue on the table …

The Mexican rappers seeing that the @BANDA_MS beat them with snoop dogg pic.twitter.com/TxBE9kjjxU – ChuyAr (@ar_chuy) May 1, 2020

Snoop Dogg 1999: Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don’t care Snoop Dogg 2020: Mommy hurts when you’re not with me and I’m your man I’m still a friend pic.twitter.com/kKrgQWdxpK – RUDY (@elrudybuddy) May 1, 2020

MARICA BANDA MS DRAWED A SONG WITH SNOOP DOGG THIS IS A FAILURE IN THE MATRIX pic.twitter.com/RAcawKoIep – ariana🐢 (@ arianag38) May 1, 2020

You were born late to see dinosaurs, very soon to explore space, but just in time to see Snoop Dogg with the MS. pic.twitter.com/pgM2bjI4i8 – Fabianzoid ™ (@Freakaazoid) May 1, 2020

What a good shit the MS got out with Snoop Dogg, which it is. – Newton ∫ (Ing) dx = x + C (@IngenieroDice) May 1, 2020

Even firulais liked the song by Snoop Dogg and the band MS 🎶🎺🎶📯🎶🎺🎶📯🎺🎶📯🎶🎺🎶 pic.twitter.com/aOvfx8gQle – MONTANA 🍻🥂 (@ montana78602764) May 1, 2020

Weyyy Snoop dogg with Banda ms, singing in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/pryuy4CUj9 – Arely Cabrrr (@ Arely10_4) May 1, 2020

After listening to Banda MS ft Snoop Dogg 😱🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/PVfof6SYaI – Juan D’💭 (@judediso) May 1, 2020

The Mexican rappers have spent years fighting over who has smoked weed with Snoop Dogg and the MS Band comes to put the dick on the table and brings out a song with him. – F. (@Franksstter) May 1, 2020