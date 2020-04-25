The digital format has a large legion of followers at present, that is something that we are not going to deny, since these users value the comfort of playing almost instantly the newly acquired titles and that of being able to change the game almost without effort, above the collecting that many of those who are currently followers of the physical format value. However, this time it is not time to value one format over another, but to find out which are the most successful titles in digital format in Europe, since the Big N has shared a list with the most downloaded titles of the eShop of this territory. First place doesn’t surprise us at all!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons occupies the first position in the list of the most downloaded titles in the eShop of the European territory in the last two weeks

See also

List of physical and digital titles:Animal Crossing: New HorizonsMario + Rabbits: Kingdom BattleJust Dance 2020Fifa 20PANG AdventuresThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildMonopolyUnravel twoMinecraftTrivial PursuitDragon Ball FighterZCrash Band: Super Mario Bros. Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 FULL BURSTGRISRIVE: Ultimate EditionTransistorLEGO Harry Potter CollectionFinal Fantasy VIILittle Knightmares Complete EditionSports Party

List of digital only titles:PANG AdventuresTrivial PursuitBastionPocket Miniature GolfUNONaruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 FULL BURSTGRISRIVETransistorFinal Fantasy VIIPAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 PLUSCupheadThe Escapists: CompleteUrigineUrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr | 3Moto Rush GTSnipperclips – To be trimmed in company! Good Job! Classic Games: Collection Vol. 1Stardew ValleyArcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.

Source: eShop

Related