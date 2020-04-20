Everything is ready to celebrate the World day of the book, Thursday, April 23, with a tribute to the American science fiction writer Ray Bradbury (1920-2012) for the centenary of his birth.

The commemoration will be held with a virtual reading marathon of his work “Martian Chronicles”, An activity carried out by inhabitants of the state capital of Jalisco and organized by the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), in collaboration with the entity’s Secretary of Culture and Red Radio Universidad de Guadalajara, among other institutions.

In a statement, the FIL of Guadalajara recalled that As part of the celebration that same day, the book “What the Martians Tell” may be downloaded free of charge.

Anthology of minifictions in tribute to Ray Bradbury, composed of 50 stories chosen through a call launched in early April and in which 167 works from all over the country participated.

He recalled that due to health security measures due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, was invited to a virtual reading marathon, to which 200 participants registered, who will read the entire Bradbury book from 10 am on April 23, an activity that can be followed on the Facebook from the book fair.

The official poster for the celebration at Bradbury. SPECIAL / FIL

Regarding the publication of 50 minifictions, he noted that the three winners of the contest were produced as audio stories by Radio UDG, a station where they will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, in a special program dedicated to the celebration.

To the celebration in Guadalajara for World Book Day, a celebration created in 1995 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco)Other initiatives from local institutions and media have joined, and they are still expected to do more, he said.

