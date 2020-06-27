sports

Would you like to know when your favorite team plays or what has been the result of a tennis match? Google Assistant has all the answers. Here is what you can ask:

How is UEFA doing? Find me sports news. Has Atleti won? How is the NBA ranking? When does Valencia play? How is the Bundesliga ranking? Who is the fastest man in the world? What is Betis’ lineup?

Games and fun

If what you want is for fun and for the assistant to entertain you, you have the possibility to ask him to play with you or to teach you some curiosity. For it, use these “Ok Google” commands:

Tell me a famous quote. Teach me something. Show me pictures of cats. Count from 1 to 10. Tell me a joke. Tell me something interesting. Tell me a scary story. Tell me a compliment. Roll a dice. Flip a coin. Help me wash my hands (it plays music for 40 seconds so you know how long you have to wash your hands). Let’s play rock, paper or scissors. I’m getting bored. Surprise me Third party games. If you want to play third-party games, try saying Play I know it, Talk to Trivia Crack, Talk to Space Quiz, Contact The Mansion of Spirits or Talk to The Vortex.

Travel, maps and routes

The Google Assistant is very useful when you are driving, since you can ask it to show you the route to a place without having to touch the mobile screen. It is also a great help, for example, when you are going to catch a plane, because it offers you all the information you need about the flight.

Then we leave you some commands that you will need when you are traveling:

Take me Home. Go to the nearest supermarket. What can I do in Paris? Are there cafes nearby? What flights are there from Madrid to Paris in June? Find an Asian restaurant. Nearby restaurants. Find stores. Tell me how to get to work. What time is my next flight? Ask Iberia about the status of today’s Madrid to Bogota flight. Ask Iberia for the boarding gate from Seville to London on December 25.

Translation and dictionary

If you need to translate or look up words in the dictionary, ask the Google assistant what you need to know to give you the answer. Here you can see some of the things you can request:

How do you say “See you later” in Italian? “Airport” in German. Translate Airport into Russian. Help me translate. I want you to be my Italian interpreter. Define “circumlocution”. What does “serendipity” mean?

Purchases and orders

Google Assistant will be of great help to you when making purchases and managing your orders. Here are some commands you can use:

Add streamers and detergent powder to the shopping list. What do I have on my shopping list? Where’s the shopping list? Empty the shopping list. Show my orders. Order kitchen paper at Amazon. Track my packages.

The Google search engine has released a new functionality. When you are looking for wild animals an option appears to see them in augmented reality format.

Get to know Google Assistant better

Would you like to get to know Google Assistant better? You can ask “What do you know how to do?” so that I explain in detail what all its functions are.

If you are curious, you also have the possibility to ask him personal questions to discover what their tastes and way of being are. These are some of them:

Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? What makes you nervous? How was your childhood? Is there something you would like to learn? What am I thinking about right now? What are your dreams and hopes? You can learn? Do you have robot friends?