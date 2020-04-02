Author: Martín Castro

One of the latest tools designed by Google is having extraordinary success during these days of confinement. Although this feature to see animals in 3D was launched last year, it is now, in full quarantine, when it is being trending topic.

It is a functionality by which you can put animals like tigers, sharks, panda bears or snakes at home. Nothing real, don’t panic. They are 3D models of these animals that using augmented reality, and after calculating the size and proportions of a room, you will be able to see inside the home.

It works on both Android and iOS mobiles but only on those You must support ARCore, which is Google’s augmented reality engine.

To prove it no need to install any application or register on any specific page, the steps are simple. Simply enter the name of the animal (shark, for example) in the Google search bar, click on the magnifying glass and the option to ‘View in 3D’ will appear, along with an image of the animal. You click on this possibility, which connects to the camera and voila: you already have the shark swimming around the house or the animal of your choice running around the room.

Here are all 3D Google animals:

Eagle, goat, horse, alligator, hedgehog, lion, leopard, wolf, cat, macaw, octopus, monkfish, rottweiler, snake, shark, tiger, turtle, panda, brown bear, duck, dog, penguin and pony.

Bonus *: You can also see a human skeleton. You can find it by doing the search in English: Human skeleton

