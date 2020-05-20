First in China, and then in the rest of the world. This is how it is every year with Xiaomi, which at the end of last April officially presented MIUI 12, its customization layer -based on Android- for its catalog of mobiles and tablets. And today it has been the global presentation, so we will see first all the news and then what Xiaomi mobile models will be compatible with the update.

MIUI 12 news

Updated interface, the Mi Render Engine

MIUI 12 starts strong as it has a completely renewed user interface design. System-wide main scene animations are fully updated with core-level technical innovations. With My Render Engine and developed by My Physics EngineMIUI 12 creates an “ultra-fluid user interface experience” with the movement of icons simulating a 3D curve that resembles the real life motion path.

For this, Xiaomi has been based on a design methodology inspired by nature, shown in the form of the opening and closing of applications and the smooth transition between them. All with nuanced system animations.

The Super Wallpaper

Adopting realistic views across the system makes each screen more informative and understandable. Data is perceived more intuitively when presented in graphs. Visualizations save time and make interaction with the device more iintuitive and efficient. The displayed elements also recognize the user’s presence by reflecting movement in animations.

The recently introduced “Super Wallpaper”, wallpapers showing impressive reconstructions of iconic planetary shapes Based on official NASA statistics, they are one of MIUI 12’s biggest visual novelties. Screen super wallpapers combine the always-on screen, home screen and lock screen revealing new parts of planets like Earth or Mars as you go through the system.

Floating Window Multitasking

MIUI 12 incorporates State-of-the-art multitasking solutions in the form of floating windows. When the user navigates using the full screen gestures, the floating windows facilitate multitasking and avoid the hassle of constantly switching from one app to another.

Floating windows can be move, close and resize easily with simple gestures applied to the action bar. For example, when a text message arrives while viewing a video, it can be replied to in the floating window without the need to pause playback.

Sending of Contents

MIUI 12 improves the screen streaming functionality. Now, the user can transmit documents, applications, videos and games with a single touch. This feature supports multitasking: the windows being broadcast can be minimized at any time. Further, option to send items with the screen off decreases power consumption; and hiding private items allows floating notifications and incoming calls to appear on external monitors.

Ultra battery saving

MIUI 12 supports a ultra battery saving mode. With this feature enabled, the most power consuming features will be restricted to extend the phone standby time and reduce power consumption when the phone battery is running low. Calls, messages and network connectivity will not be affected and will remain fully usable.

Dark mode

MIUI 12 incorporates a ‘Dark mode’ improved. With a darker color palette for system backgrounds, system apps, and third-party apps, dark mode offers a greater viewing experience in low light environments. When dark mode is on, it adjusts the contrast automatically to match the ambient light when the screen brightness is reduced. Dark mode also reduces power consumption and helps alleviate eye strain.

App drawer

Xiaomi’s Poco Launcher was very well received by users around the world. Its main distinctive feature, the app drawer, now reaches MIUI 12. When activated, all applications will be hosted on this, which will make the home screen cleaner and tidy. It’s also possible to automatically group apps based on user preferences so you can find the one you need in just a few swipes.

Know if my Xiaomi mobile is compatible with MIUI 12

The million dollar question, is my smartphone compatible with the new MIUI? Below we list all the models of the brand that will receive it, although the exact date is not known exactly, only the starting point, which will be next June. Until then, the company will release a public beta for testing.

Xiaomi phones that will have MIUI 12 from June 2020

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi phones that will have MIUI 12 later

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi S2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite