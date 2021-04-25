List of winners of the Oscars 2021

The 93rd edition of the Hollywood Academy Awards will always be remembered as “the Oscars of the pandemic.” Despite everything, despite the fact that we have had our heads elsewhere and that theaters have been closed for most of the last year, despite the fact that the big screen is in one of the weakest moments in its history, there are many great stories to celebrate.

That has been the mantra of the Oscars 2021 ceremony, which has tried to make an “optimistic” event in which to applaud all those films that have helped us survive the last year. The ceremony took place between Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater. Those who have not been able to travel there have been connecting in microsites deployed around the world. Eight best picture nominees vied for the most coveted statuette. And so it has been the distribution of awards:

[En elaboración]

Full list of winners at the Oscars 2021

Best film

– ‘The father’

– ‘Judas and the black Messiah’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘Minari. Family history’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Sound of Metal’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best actress

– Viola Davis for ‘The mother of the blues’

– Andra Day for ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’

– Vanessa Kirby for ‘Fragments of a Woman’

– Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland’

– Carey Mulligan for ‘A Promising Young Woman’

best Actor

– Riz Ahmed for ‘Sound of Metal’

– Chadwick Boseman for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

– Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’

– Gary Oldman for ‘Mank’

– Steven Yeun for ‘Minari. Family history’

Best Supporting Actress

– Maria Bakalova for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

– Glenn Close for ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’

– Olivia Colman for ‘The Father’

– Amanda Seyfried for ‘Mank’

– Yuh-Jung Youn for ‘Minari. Family history’

Best Supporting Actor

– Sacha Baron Cohen for ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

– Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the black Messiah’

– Leslie Odom Jr. for ‘A Night in Miami’

– Paul Raci for ‘Sound of Metal’

– Lakeith Stanfield for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Best direction

– Thomas Vinterberg for ‘Another Round’

– David Fincher for ‘Mank’

– Lee Isaac Chung for ‘Minari. Family history’

– Chloé Zhao for ‘Nomadland’

– Emerald Fennell for ‘A Promising Young Woman’

Best Original Screenplay

– ‘Judas and the black Messiah’

– ‘Minari. Family history’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Sound of Metal’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best Adapted Screenplay

– ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

– ‘The father’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘One night in Miami’

– ‘White Tiger’

Best photography

– ‘Judas and the black Messiah’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘News from the great world’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best Editing

– ‘The father’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘A promising young woman’

– ‘Sound of Metal’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best Production Design

– ‘The father’

– ‘The mother of blues’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘News from the great world’

– ‘Tenet’

Best wardrobe

– ‘Emma’

– ‘The mother of blues’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘Mulan’

– ‘Pinocchio’

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

– ‘Emma’

– ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’

– ‘The mother of blues’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘Pinocchio’

Better visual effects

– ‘Love and Monsters’

– ‘Midnight sky’

– ‘Mulan’

– ‘The magnificent Ivan’

– ‘Tenet’

Better sound

– ‘Greyhound’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘News from the great world’

– ‘Soul’

– ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Original Soundtrack

– ‘Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms’

– ‘Mank’

– ‘Minari. Family history’

– ‘News from the great world’

– ‘Soul’

Best Original Song

– ‘Judas and the black Messiah’

– ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

– ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’

– ‘The life ahead’

– ‘One night in Miami’

Best Animated Film

– ‘Onward’

– ‘Beyond the moon’

– ‘Shaun the sheep. The movie: Granjaguedon ‘

– ‘Soul’

– ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best international film

– ‘Another round’

– ‘Better Days’

– ‘Collective’

– ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’

– ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’

Best documentary

– ‘Collective’

– ‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution’

– ‘The mole agent’

– ‘What the octopus taught me’

– ‘Time’

Best fiction short film

– ‘Feeling Through’

– ‘The Letter Room’

– ‘The Present’

– ‘Two Distant Strangers’

– ‘White Eye’

Best animated short film

– ‘Burrow’

– ‘Genius Loci’

– ‘If Anything Happens I Love You’

– ‘Opera’

– ‘Yes-People’

Best Documentary Short Film

– ‘Colette’

– ‘A Concerto is a Conversation’

– ‘Do Not Split’

– ‘Hunger Ward’

– ‘A Love Song for Latasha’

Gallery: 2021 Oscars Red Carpet