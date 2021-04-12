List of weirdest movies you can watch on Disney +

List of weirdest movies you can see on Disney + | AP

The platform Disney + has the honor of being the home of some of the highest grossing films of recent years, however, you can also find many titles that are better to forget, so if you have nothing to do, check them out.

Disney + may have in its catalog some of the films highest grossing in recent years, as well as titles that have been part of our childhood, such as animated films, or our adolescence.

It may interest you: Trick to see Disney + in Mexico Free? We tell you how

However, that does not mean that his entire catalog is saved from a review on films that perhaps should never have been made.

To put the vast majority of titles on this infamous list into context, it must first be clarified that almost all of them are part of a complicated time for Disney, since after the loss of its founder in 1966 and until the arrival of Michael Eisner, nicknamed the “savior of Disney”, in 1984 the creative decisions of the studio seemed to be made by someone with little knowledge of what it is to make good cinema, especially when it comes to live action films.

After those two decades of disasters, Eisner managed to revitalize the studio by giving the green light to films as risky as Who Framed Roger Rabbit or The Little Mermaid, which returned to a more classic style of animation, both box office and critical successes.

However, let’s put these two masterpieces aside to focus on the more rare that can be seen in the Catalogue from Disney +.

1

Sultan and the Rockstar (1980)

If you are a fan of Disney studios filmography, you will have seen that stories about animals have always been one of their strengths, but that does not mean that all their films about animals are exactly good.

For example, Sultan and the Rockstar tells the story of a famous rock star who decides to flee his fame on a lost paradise island where he befriends a tiger that lives there.

When he realizes that the tiger is there so that a millionaire can hunt him down, he will do everything possible to save it.

The typical redemption story of a rock singer who has lived on the edge and finds his salvation by helping an animal in danger, all adorned with the colors and typical music of the 80s.

two

GUS (1976)

As we mentioned earlier, Disney likes stories with animals a lot, and it seems that there was a time in cinema when the topic “animals doing human things” was very well regarded, given rise to films like GUS, a mule capable of throwing a football over 100 yards, which is signed by the worst team in the National Football League called the California Atoms.

But the synopsis of GUS is not the worst of the film, its promotional poster is a shabby montage with an image of the horse and a cut of the face of a scene starring the team’s coach.

3

An astronaut in King Arthur’s court (1979)

Mark Twain triumphed in bookstores with his stupendous novel A Yankee in the Court of King Arthur, which, as a satire, exposed the great differences between the European Middle Ages and the American civilization of the late 19th century.

Well, Disney wanted to make its own version of the novel by transferring an astronaut to the past to help King Arthur end the many intrigues in his court, of course the astronaut is accompanied by a robot.

In 1995, Disney decided to send someone else to King Arthur’s court, this time a boy with in-line skates.

4

A mutant birthday (1999)

To be fair, it should be noted that at this time Eisner was already in charge of the study, but hey, nobody is perfect and as the desire to bring comic book superheroes to the cinema was already beginning to flourish, it is not surprising that the study did his own version of Aquaman’s origins, or at least a similar story.

In A mutant birthday we follow the story of Cody, a teenager who when he turns 13 begins to develop fins, is able to breathe underwater and communicate with fish, as well as other superpowers such as climbing walls or controlling electricity.

5

Fuzzbucket (1986)

Another from Eisner’s time, in his early years, which also had to escape the executive because we only have to see the appearance of the protagonist creature to imagine that the film is not exactly what we want to see on a Sunday afternoon.

According to the synopsis, Fuzzbucket is a loving and friendly creature who functions as the invisible friend of a teenager named Mikey who has problems in high school and with his parents.

If Fuzzbucket helps him get through his first day of high school, the boy will create a potion that will make the creature visible to all, an idea that does not seem too bright from its appearance.